Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-04-24
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2029-11-12
|1061
|SE0011281922
|0.75 %
|1,000 +/- 250
|2039-03-30
|1053
|SE0002829192
|3.50 %
|1,000 +/-250
Settlement date 2020-04-28
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 24, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1053
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON APRIL 24, 2020
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se