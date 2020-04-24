Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conditions for the Riksbank´s Purchases of Commercial Paper 29 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Bid procedure on 29 April 2020

Certificate: Commercial paper issued in SEK by non-financial companies with a registered office in Sweden and with a remaining maturity of up to three months on the Bid date, i.e. with the maturity date on 29 July 2020 at the latest.

 

Delivery may not be made in commercial paper purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after 17 April 2020.
Bids: Counterparties may make one bid per Credit rating class and Bid date.

 

Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se.
Bid date: Wednesday 29 April 2020
Bid time: 0900-0930 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume: (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 4 billion

 
Highest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount) 		The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 4 billion.

No bid may contain Commercial paper in excess of SEK 250 million issued by the same issuer.
Lowest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount) 		The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 100 million and not be less than SEK 20 million per Commercial paper (ISIN code).
Credit rating classes: The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. Credit rating may also refer to the issuer’s parent company in cases where the issuer has no own credit rating and the parent company guarantees the issuer’s obligations.

 

Class 1: No less than a long-term credit rating of A- with S&P, A3 with Moody’s, A- with Fitch, A- with Nordic Credit Rating or A- with Scope, or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-2 with S&P, P-2 with Moody’s, F2 with Fitch, N-1+ with Nordic Credit Rating or s-1 with Scope. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied. If there are both a long term and a short term credit rating the highest of these will be applied.

 

Class 2: No less than a long-term credit rating of BBB- with S&P, Baa3 with Moody’s, BBB- with Fitch, BBB- with Nordic Credit Rating or BBB- with Scope or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-3 with S&P, P-3 with Moody’s, F3 with Fitch, N-1 with Nordic Credit Rating or S-2 with Scope. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied. If there are both a long term and a short term credit rating the highest of these will be applied.
Price (purchase rate): Class 1: 0.55 per cent

Class 2: 0.85 per cent
Expected allocation time: 1000 (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date: Monday, 4  May 2020
Delivery of Commercial paper: To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General terms and conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of commercial papers via bid procedures 2020:1, dated 30 mars 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 24 April 2020

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

﻿https://www.riksbank.se/sv/penningpolitik/penningpolitiska-instrument/kop-av-foretagscertifikat/



 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aAGORA S A : 16/2020 Recommendation of the Management Board of Agora S.A. on the distribution of the Company's net profit for 2019
PU
10:33aORANGE : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 19st, 2020
AQ
10:32aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA to resume preparatory operations at Melfi plant in Italy from Monday
RE
10:32aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
10:31aSONY : develops MaaS common database platform using blockchain
AQ
10:31aPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Becton | Technavio
BU
10:31aInnate Pharma Files Its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) and Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
10:31aAVETTA : Joins National Safety Council SAFER Task Force to Ensure Employee Safety Through the Pandemic
BU
10:30aPlaybox (US), Inc. Announces It Has Approved Name Change to Hydro Power Technologies, Inc to Reflect New Direction
NE
10:30aNotice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding capital securities issued in 2016
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group