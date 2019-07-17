Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Conditions not in place for Facebook's Libra to go ahead - France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:04am EDT

CHANTILLY, France (Reuters) - Facebook's Libra digital coin project cannot go ahead in the form it has been presented so far, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"Today the conditions are not in place for this currency the Libra as proposed by Facebook to go ahead," Le Maire said shortly before the start of a meeting with his G7 counterparts in Chantilly, north of Paris.

Le Maire also said that the G7 meeting would be "decisive" for agreeing on how to tax big tech companies by setting the tone for wider negotiations among 129 countries at the OECD due to wrap up next year.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Myriam Rivet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.03% 203.84 Delayed Quote.55.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aSterling dives amid investor rush to hedge rise in Brexit risk
RE
07:28aSouth African subsidiary of carmaker Ford to add 1,200 jobs
RE
07:24aLondon house prices fall at fastest rate in a decade
RE
07:23aAcacia seeks stay of international arbitration against Tanzania
RE
07:23aSouth Africa's retail sales up 2.2% year/year in May
RE
07:22aFACEBOOK : to face more scrutiny from Congress on Libra
RE
07:20aFrance says Facebook's Libra not yet viable as G7 minister meet
RE
07:19aCURRENCIES : British Pound Hits Two-year Low With Brexit Pressure Unabated
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About