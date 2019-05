Conduent : Amendment to a SC 13D filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

High River Limited Partnership

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

6,327,143

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

0

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

6,327,143

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

6,327,143

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

3.01%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Hopper Investments LLC

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

6,327,143

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

6,327,143

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

6,327,143

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

3.01%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Barberry Corp.

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

6,327,143

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

6,327,143

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

6,327,143

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

3.01%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

CO

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Icahn Partners Master Fund LP

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

10,498,254

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

0

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

10,498,254

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

10,498,254

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

4.99%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Icahn Offshore LP

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

10,498,254

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

10,498,254

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

10,498,254

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

4.99%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Icahn Partners LP

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

14,810,317

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

0

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

14,810,317

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

14,810,317

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

7.04%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Icahn Onshore LP

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

14,810,317

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

14,810,317

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

14,810,317

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

7.04%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Icahn Capital LP

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

25,308,571

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

25,308,571

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

25,308,571

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

12.03%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

IPH GP LLC

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

25,308,571

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

25,308,571

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

25,308,571

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

12.03%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P.

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

25,308,571

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

25,308,571

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

25,308,571

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

12.03%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc.

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

25,308,571

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

25,308,571

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

25,308,571

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

12.03%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

CO

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Beckton Corp.

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

25,308,571

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

25,308,571

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

25,308,571

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

12.03%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

CO

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No. 206787103

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Carl C. Icahn

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a) / /

(b) / /

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5 CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)/ /

6 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States of America

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH:

7 SOLE VOTING POWER

0

8 SHARED VOTING POWER

31,635,714

9 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

0

10 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

31,635,714

11 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

31,635,714

12 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES/ /

13 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

15.04%

14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

SCHEDULE 13D

Item 1. Security and Issuer

This statement constitutes Amendment No. 6 to the Schedule 13D relating to the shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the ' Shares '), issued by Conduent Incorporated (the ' Issuer '), and hereby amends the Schedule 13D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 9, 2017 (as previously amended, the ' Schedule 13D ') to furnish the additional information set forth herein. All capitalized terms contained herein but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Schedule 13D.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer

Item 5(a) and the first paragraph of Item 5(b) of the Schedule 13D are hereby amended by replacing them in their entirety with the following:

(a) The Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own, in the aggregate, 31,635,714 Shares, representing approximately 15.04% of the Issuer's outstanding Shares (based upon 210,406,011 Shares stated to be issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2019 by the Issuer in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019).

(b) High River has sole voting power and sole dispositive power with regard to 6,327,143 Shares. Each of Hopper, Barberry and Mr. Icahn has shared voting power and shared dispositive power with regard to such Shares. Icahn Master has sole voting power and sole dispositive power with regard to 10,498,254 Shares. Each of Icahn Offshore, Icahn Capital, IPH, Icahn Enterprises Holdings, Icahn Enterprises GP, Beckton and Mr. Icahn has shared voting power and shared dispositive power with regard to such Shares. Icahn Partners has sole voting power and sole dispositive power with regard to 14,810,317 Shares. Each of Icahn Onshore, Icahn Capital, IPH, Icahn Enterprises Holdings, Icahn Enterprises GP, Beckton and Mr. Icahn has shared voting power and shared dispositive power with regard to such Shares.

Item 5(c) of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by the addition of the following:

(c) The following table sets forth all transactions with respect to Shares effected during the past sixty (60) days by any of the Reporting Persons and not previously reported on Schedule 13D. Except as otherwise noted below, all such transactions were purchases of Shares effected in the open market, and the table includes commissions paid in per share prices.

Name of Reporting Person Date of Transaction Amount of Securities Price Per Share High River Limited Partnership 05/21/2019 38,978 $9.00 High River Limited Partnership 05/22/2019 3,254 $9.00 Icahn Partners LP 05/21/2019 91,237 $9.00 Icahn Partners LP 05/22/2019 7,617 $9.00 Icahn Partners Master Fund LP 05/21/2019 64,674 $9.00 Icahn Partners Master Fund LP 05/22/2019 5,399 $9.00

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of each of the undersigned knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Dated: May 23, 2019

ICAHN PARTNERS MASTER FUND LP

ICAHN OFFSHORE LP

ICAHN PARTNERS LP

ICAHN ONSHORE LP

BECKTON CORP.

HOPPER INVESTMENTS LLC

BARBERRY CORP.

HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

By: Hopper Investments LLC, general partner

By: Barberry Corp.

By: /s/ Edward E. Mattner

Name: Edward E. Mattner

Title: Authorized Signatory

ICAHN CAPITAL LP

By: IPH GP LLC, its general partner

By: Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., its sole member

By: Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., its general partner

IPH GP LLC

By: Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., its sole member

By: Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., its general partner

ICAHN ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS L.P.

By: Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc., its general partner

ICAHN ENTERPRISES G.P. INC.

By: /s/ SungHwan Cho

Name: SungHwan Cho

Title: Chief Financial Officer

/s/ Carl C. Icahn

CARL C. ICAHN

[Signature Page of Amendment No. 6 to Schedule 13D - Conduent Incorporated]