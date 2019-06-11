Log in
Conduent : Investor Presentation - June 2019

06/11/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

Conduent

Investor

Presentation

JUNE 2019

Cautionary Statements 1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the business process outsourcing industry and our business and financial results. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward- looking statement made by us or on our behalf. Important factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: government appropriations and termination rights contained in our government contracts; our ability to renew commercial and government contracts awarded through competitive bidding processes; our ability to recover capital and other investments in connection with our contracts; our ability to attract and retain necessary technical personnel and qualified subcontractors; our ability to deliver on our contractual obligations properly and on time; competitive pressures; our significant indebtedness; changes in interest in outsourced business process services; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our services and to improve our cost structure; claims of infringement of third- party intellectual property rights; the failure to comply with laws relating to individually identifiable information, and personal health information and laws relating to processing certain financial transactions, including payment card transactions and debit or credit card transactions; breaches of our information systems or security systems or any service interruptions; our ability to estimate the scope of work or the costs of performance in our contracts; our continuing emphasis on and shift toward technology-led digital transactions; customer decision-making cycles and lead time for customer commitments; our ability to collect our receivables for unbilled services; a decline in revenues from or a loss or failure of significant clients; fluctuations in our non-recurring revenue; our failure to maintain a satisfactory credit rating; our ability to attract and retain key employees; increases in the cost of telephone and data services or significant interruptions in such services; our failure to develop new service offerings; our ability to modernize our information technology infrastructure and consolidate data centers; our ability to comply with data security standards; our ability to receive dividends or other payments from our subsidiaries; changes in tax and other laws and regulations;

changes in government regulation and economic, strategic, political and social conditions; changes in U.S. GAAP or other applicable accounting policies; and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section and other sections in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We have reported our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related tax effects. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current periods' results against the corresponding prior periods' results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and providing such non-GAAP financial measures to investors allows for a further level of transparency as to how management reviews and evaluates our business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on certain of these non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures are footnoted, where applicable, in each slide herein.

Managing secure, mission critical operations and digital interactions at scale for commercial, transportation and government clients.

Introduction 2

A Leading Digital Business Services Company Built on Innovation

THE BENEFITS OF DIGITAL PLATFORMS FOR BUSINESS PROCESSES

  • Scalable
  • Embedded in client infrastructure
  • Enables real-time data analytics and insights
  • Meets end-user expectation of modern digital experience
  • Rapidly adjusts to changing market dynamics

Introduction 3

Who We Are

Among the Largest Digital Business Services Company in the Market

C O M M E R C I A L

Delivering end-to-endbusiness-to-business and business- to-consumer solutions that transform the way our clients operate and facilitate individualized, immediate and intelligent interactions for our clients end users.

Core Offerings

End-User Engagement

Legal & Compliance

HR Services

Healthcare Solutions

Benefits Administration

Learning Services

Workers Comp

Banking Operations

Management

Industry Specific

Digital Payments

Solutions

~55%

of revenue 1

G O V E R N M E N T

Providing business process services to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments and agencies to streamline operations and improve the citizen experience.

Core Offerings

Child Support

Case Management

Solutions

Solutions

Payment Solutions

Eligibility and

Government

Enrollment Solutions

Healthcare Solutions

~30%

of revenue 1

T R A N S P O R T A T I O N

Integrating innovative technologies, advanced analytics and end-user-focused solutions to deliver safer and more efficient experiences for travelers and real-time revenue management for governments and agencies.

Core Platform Offerings

Roadway Charging &

Curbside Management

Management

Public Safety

Transit

~15%

of revenue 1

1. As of 3/31/2019. Revenue adjusted to exclude divestitures.

Three Business Segments Poised for Long-term Growth

Introduction 4

C O M M E R C I A L

Our Clients

Majority of the Fortune 100

19 of top 20 Health Insurers

9 of top 10 Pharma Companies

6 of top 10 Automakers

7 of top 10 U.S. Banks

Interactions Managed

70% U.S. Insured Patients touched by CNDT $775B B2B Payments

50%+ of U.S. Workers Comp Transactions

Leading Provider of Health Spending Accounts with 1.1M BenefitWallet HSAs

10M+ employees with CNDT HR Services

G O V E R N M E N T

Our Clients

Partners in 49 States

150+ Payment Service Programs in 30+ States

54+ million registered government payment cards

Interactions Managed

$40B in Gov't Healthcare Provider Payments Processed per Year

$3.6B Gov't Payment Transactions

43% U.S. Child Support Payments

55% SNAP Payments

T R A N S P O R T A T I O N

Our Clients

1 out of 4 US public safety systems are implemented by Conduent Transportation

48% of US parking systems are managed by Conduent Transportation

Interactions Managed

48% U.S. Toll Transactions

$2.4B toll transactions processed per year

8.9 Million people travel through Conduent Transportation toll systems daily

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Conduent Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 22:43:07 UTC
