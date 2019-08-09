Conduent : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Key Quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights

• Revenue of $1,112 million

• GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $(4.94), down $(4.98) yr/yr; adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.13, down (55.2)%

• Net Income from continuing operations of $(1,029) million; Adjusted net income of $30 million

• Adjusted EBITDA of $114 million, down (7.3)%, excluding the impact from divestitures

• Total signings TCV $813 million, new business TCV signings $328 million

• Second large data center migration and consolidation completed

• Management and the Board to conduct both a strategic and operational review of the company and each line of business; CEO search process suspended in conjunction with the review

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, August 8, 2019 - Conduent (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, today announced its second quarter 2019 financial results.

Cliff Skelton, interim CEO stated, 'Conduent has attractive assets, a loyal and diverse client-base, and dedicated employees. I came to the organization because we have the opportunity to build on the progress that the company has made over the last two and a half years. As a company, we need to drive further change and accelerate our revenue and sales efforts by empowering employees and balancing our focus on cost with improving delivery for our clients and their end-users.'

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second quarter 2019 revenue was $1,112 million, down (19.8)% compared to Q2 2018. Excluding divestitures completed in 2018, revenue was down (3.2)% compared with Q2 2018 or (2.6)% in constant currency.

Pre-tax income was $(1,119) million compared to $54 million in Q2 2018 driven primarily by a $1,067 million goodwill impairment as a result of the loss of customer contracts, lower than expected new business, and higher costs of delivery in each of our reporting units. GAAP operating margin as reported was (100.6)% compared to 3.9% in Q2 2018. The company reported Q2 2019 GAAP net income of $(1,029) million compared to $11 million in Q2 2018. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($4.94) versus $0.04 in the same period last year, driven primarily by the goodwill impairment.

Second quarter adjusted operating income was $63 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 5.7% as compared to adjusted operating income of $109 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 7.9% in Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $114 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%, as compared to $166 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0% in Q2 2018. Further adjusting for the impact of all divestitures, Adjusted EBITDA declined (7.3)% compared with Q2 2018 while adjusted EBITDA margin decreased (40) bps.

The company reported adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.13 compared to $0.29 in Q2 2018.

Conduent had cash outflow from operations of $(185) million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $98 million in Q2 2018.

Total contract value (TCV) signings of $813 million for the quarter were down (56.9)% compared with Q2 2018, due to a (5.2)% and (68.5)% year-over-year decrease in new business and renewal signings respectively. The year-over-year comparable for signings this quarter was impacted by a multi-year renewal of one of our largest clients in the prior-year quarter.

Financial and Strategic Outlook

Conduent provided the following update to guidance ranges for FY 2019:

(in millions) FY 2018 Reported Completed Divestiture Impact(3) Adjusted FY 2018(4) Updated FY 2019 Guidance Revenue (constant currency)(1,2) $5.39B $752M $4.64B Down (5) - (4)% Adj. EBITDA Margin(2) 11.9% 11.5% 10.8% - 11.6% Adj. Free Cash Flow(2)

% of Adj. EBITDA $218M

34.1% ~20-25%

Note: Please refer to the 'Non-GAAP Outlook' in appendix for certain non-GAAP information regarding outlook

(1) Year-over-year revenue growth comparison at constant currency

(2) Refer to Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA / margin and adjusted FCF and for impact from completed divestitures. FY 2019 FCF adjusted for Texas-related litigation impact

(3) Includes all completed divestitures

(4) Adjusted for 2018 and 2019 completed divestitures referenced in appendix.

Brian Webb-Walsh, CFO of Conduent, stated, 'Given continued pressure on the top-line and a more balanced approach on expense management initiatives, we've lowered our outlook for the year. We are focused on executing on our strategy to improving the trajectory of our business. As part of that effort, we are undertaking both a strategic and operational review of our company and each of our lines of business with our Board to look for opportunities to maximize shareholder value and we will provide additional information as that review progresses.'

Conference Call

Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast on August 8, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audio webcast with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-883-0383 (international dial-in 1-412-9026506) at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET. The entry number for this call is 7982536.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 one hour after the conference call concludes on August 8, 2019. The replay ID is 10132419.

For international calls, please select a dial-in number from: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About Conduent

As one of the largest business process companies in the world, Conduent manages mission-critical digital interactions at massive scale - helping global businesses and governments stay ahead of rapidly evolving expectations. We leverage the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with innovations in automation, AI and blockchain technologies, to elevate every constituent interaction, and deliver advanced digital experiences that are more efficient, seamless and satisfying. It's why a majority of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent to manage essential interactions on their behalf and move their operations forward.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use our HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, medical claims administration, eligibility and enrollment, transportation and mobility systems, end-user engagement or benefit administration - Conduent makes every interaction more individualized, immediate and intelligent. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related tax effects. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current periods' results against the corresponding prior periods' results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management regularly uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and providing such non-GAAP financial measures to investors allows for a further level of transparency as to how management reviews and evaluates our business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on certain non-GAAP measures. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section attached to this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any exhibits to this release may contain 'forward-looking statements' as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'should' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Important factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully manage the leadership transition and the potential for disruptions to our business from the transition; government appropriations and termination rights contained in our government contracts; our ability to renew commercial and government contracts awarded through competitive bidding processes; our ability to recover capital and other investments in connection with our contracts; our ability to attract and retain necessary technical personnel and qualified subcontractors; our ability to deliver on our contractual obligations properly and on time; competitive pressures; our significant indebtedness; changes in interest in outsourced business process services; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our services and to improve our cost structure; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; the failure to comply with laws relating to individually identifiable information, and personal health information and laws relating to processing certain financial transactions, including payment card transactions and debit or credit card transactions; breaches of our information systems or security systems or any service interruptions; our ability to estimate the scope of work or the costs of performance in our contracts; our continuing emphasis on and shift toward technology-led digital transactions; customer decision-making cycles and lead time for customer commitments; our ability to collect our receivables for unbilled services; a decline in revenues from or a loss or failure of significant clients; fluctuations in our non-recurring revenue; our failure to maintain a satisfactory credit rating; our ability to attract and retain key employees; increases in the cost of telephone and data services or significant interruptions in such services; our failure to develop new service offerings; our ability to modernize our information technology infrastructure and consolidate data centers; our ability to comply with data security standards; our ability to receive dividends or other payments from our subsidiaries; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; changes in government regulation and economic, strategic, political and social conditions; changes in U.S. GAAP or other applicable accounting policies; and other factors that are set forth in the 'Risk Factors' section, the 'Legal Proceedings' section, the 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' section and other sections in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this release speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

