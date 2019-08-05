Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Conference Board's Employment Trend Index Rises After June Decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:41am EDT

By Michael Tobin

An index measuring employment trends increased in July after declining the month before, according to a monthly report from the Conference Board.

The Conference Board Employment Trends rose to 110.98, up from a downwardly-revised reading of 109.30 the month before. The index is based on eight indicators.

"The Employment Trends Index increased in July but continues to hover around a flat trend since the summer of 2018," Gad Levanon, head of the Conference Board's Labor Market Institute, said in prepared remarks.

Mr. Levanon said that job growth has slowed compared with 2018, which he said is "not surprising given the modest economic slowdown and the recruiting difficulties associated with a tight labor market." Mr. Levanon said that he expects job growth to remain solid.

The largest positive contributions to the increase came from the percentage of those who said jobs were hard to get, the ratio of involuntarily part time to all part time workers and initial claims for unemployment insurance.

The Labor Department said Friday that U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aYuan drops below 7 per dollar as trade war escalates
RE
10:47aYuan drops below 7 per dollar as trade war escalates
RE
10:41aConference Board's Employment Trend Index Rises After June Decline
DJ
10:40aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Shell begins seismic over Pensacola prospect
PU
10:38aService-Sector PMI Falls to Lowest Level Since August 2016
DJ
10:38aU.S. Services Activity Picked Up in July
DJ
10:30aWall Street tumbles as yuan slide intensifies trade worries
RE
10:29aOil down more than 1.5% as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
RE
10:11aGerman economists urge government to ditch debt pledge, boost investment
RE
10:10aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini travels to Maputo, Mozambique to witness signature of historic peace agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
2POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group