Conference Board's Employment Trend Index Rises After June Decline

By Michael Tobin

An index measuring employment trends increased in July after declining the month before, according to a monthly report from the Conference Board.

The Conference Board Employment Trends rose to 110.98, up from a downwardly-revised reading of 109.30 the month before. The index is based on eight indicators.

"The Employment Trends Index increased in July but continues to hover around a flat trend since the summer of 2018," Gad Levanon, head of the Conference Board's Labor Market Institute, said in prepared remarks.

Mr. Levanon said that job growth has slowed compared with 2018, which he said is "not surprising given the modest economic slowdown and the recruiting difficulties associated with a tight labor market." Mr. Levanon said that he expects job growth to remain solid.

The largest positive contributions to the increase came from the percentage of those who said jobs were hard to get, the ratio of involuntarily part time to all part time workers and initial claims for unemployment insurance.

The Labor Department said Friday that U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

