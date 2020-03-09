Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Falls in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:43am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

An index measuring employment trends fell in February from the month earlier, due to a negative contribution from respondents who say they find jobs hard to get, the Conference Board said in a report Monday.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index was 108.96 in February, compared with a downwardly revised January measurement of 109.85. The index is down 1.3% from a year ago.

The Covid-19 outbreak had little effect on the index in February, said Gad Levanon, head of the Conference Board's Labor Market Institute in prepared remarks.

"The impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the labor market will depend on the amount of time it disrupts economic activity in the U.S.," Mr. Levanon said.

If the economy picks up by April or May, the most noticeable effects in the coming months would be a drop in work hours and reduced hiring. If economic activity continues to stall by the early summer, companies will likely cut their workforce, he said.

The Conference Board said the indicators measuring the percentage of respondents who say jobs are hard to get, the ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers, job openings, initial claims for unemployment insurance and the number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry were the biggest drags to February's numbers. There are eight indicators that go into the monthly index.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aEXCLUSIVE : Goldman turns to veteran Daffey to navigate post-Brexit markets
RE
10:53aLSE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Buy-Back of Securities
PU
10:48aINSTANT VIEW : Wall Street plunges after oil shock, trading halts then resumes
RE
10:48aTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
10:45aTrump, White House Officials to Discuss Coronavirus Economic Response Plan
DJ
10:43aRUSSIA VS SAUDI : How much pain can they take in oil price war?
RE
10:43aMexican Inflation Picked Up Pace in February -- Update
DJ
10:43aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Falls in February
DJ
10:40aAirlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:40aCoronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
3CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
4GOLD : Gold jumps past $1,700 level for first time in seven years on virus fears
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in Feb amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group