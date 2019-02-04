Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Falls in January

By Kimberly Chin



An index measuring employment trends declined in January from the month earlier, according to the Conference Board.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index was 109.56 in January, down from a downwardly revised December reading of 110.96.

Seven of eight indicators made negative contributions to the index in January, according to the Conference Board. Labor market indicators that factor into the monthly index include the ratio of involuntary part-time to all part-time workers, the percentage of businesses that can't fill positions, and the percentage of respondents who say jobs are hard to get.

"We can still conclude that the index has experienced some softening since the summer, suggesting that job growth will slow down in 2019," said Gad Levanon, Conference Board chief economist for North America, in prepared remarks. "Overall economic activity rapidly grew through the end of 2018, suggesting that employment growth will remain solid in early 2019, but as the economy slows down, job growth will also slow down later in the year."

