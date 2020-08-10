Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rises in July for Third Consecutive Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:29am EDT

By Maria Martinez

An index measuring employment trends in the U.S. rose in July for the third consecutive month as the labor market continued to recover from the coronavirus shock to the economy, data from the Conference Board showed Monday.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index stood at 50.89 in July, compared with an upwardly revised figure of 49.46 in June.

The labor market is still far from making up all lost ground, as the index is down 53.8% from a year ago, the report said. In February, before the coronavirus hit to the economy, the index was at 109.27.

The improvement of the Employment Trends Index follows a strong employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published last Friday, which showed the U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%.

Despite increasing again, the July's results mark a small improvement compared with the gains made in May and June. According to Gad Levanon, head of The Conference Board Labor Markets Institute, the slowing momentum likely resulted from the diminishing impact of the reopening of the economy.

"This stark deceleration represents a preview of what's to come: over the next several months, job growth will significantly put on the brakes, likely causing the national unemployment rate to remain in double-digit territory," Mr. Levanon said.

The Employment Trends Index aggregates eight labor market-related indicators to show underlying trends in employment conditions. Six of the eight components made positive contributions to the index in July.

From the largest positive contributor to the smallest, these were: the number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry, industrial production, the percentage of respondents who say they find "jobs hard to get," initial claims for unemployment insurance, the ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers, and job openings.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aU.S. job openings rise in June, remain below pre-pandemic level
RE
10:35aMexico's main stock index rises more than 1%
RE
10:31aTSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
10:29aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Rises in July for Third Consecutive Month
DJ
10:22aCanadian dollar finds support as oil prices climb
RE
10:10aWorries over Norway's new wealth fund chief play out in parliament
RE
10:10aWall Street edges up as Trump signs virus relief orders; more stimulus in focus
RE
10:06aEuro zone investor morale improves in August but recovery sluggish - Sentix
RE
10:06aU.S. Treasury chief says TikTok cannot continue in present form
RE
09:59aU.S. farmers leave fields fallow as COVID-19 wrecks crop prospects
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5COPPER : Copper recovers as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group