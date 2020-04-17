Conference Board's Leading Economic Index Falls By Most Ever

By Allison Prang

The Leading Economic Index from the Conference Board fell by the most ever last month, the Conference Board said Friday.

The index, which comes from 10 components and has been around for 60 years, was 104.2 for last month, down 6.7%, the Conference Board said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal were expecting it to fall 7.2%.

"The sharp drop in the LEI reflects the sudden halting in business activity as a result of the global pandemic and suggests the U.S. economy will be facing a very deep contraction," Conference Board senior director of economic research Ataman Ozyildirim said in prepared remarks.

The Conference Board's Lagging Economic Index rose 1.2% but its Coincident Economic index fell 0.9%, it said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com