Conference call 28 August at 10.00 (CEST) about Interim Report Q2 2019
08/21/2019 | 12:08pm BST
21/08/2019 COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 11/2019
Goodvalley will release its Interim Report Q2 2019 on 27 August 2019.
On 28 August 2019 at 10.00 (CEST), Goodvalley will host a conference call at which CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen and Vice CEO Kristian Brokop will provide comments on financial and operational performance in Q2 2019, the outlook and answer questions. Registration is not required.
Goodvalley is an international producer of high quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as CO2 neutral in the entire organization by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.