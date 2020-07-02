Conference call between Prime Minister and President of the European Council

Consultations prior to the Special European Council

The discussion was held as part of the bilateral consultations between the President of the European Council and the leaders of the member states prior to the Special European Council scheduled for 17-18 July. It was another opportunity, after an initial exchange of views during the last leaders' video conference on 19 June this year, for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to present Poland's comprehensive approach for the multi-annual EU budget during a direct discussion with the President of the European Council.

Strong Poland in strong Europe

During the Conference of EU heads of state and government, Poland supported the European Commission's package, which includes an adapted proposal for the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 and the European Recovery Instrument, as a basis for further discussion.

The EUR 750 billion budget proposed within the framework of the European Recovery Instrument, additional to the regular Multiannual Financial Framework, will provide the development impulse necessary for the European economy, including that of Central European countries.

The Recovery Fund should incorporate fair mechanisms for the distribution of resources, reflecting the specific features of individual member states, in particular differences in their ability to respond to the crisis due to their level of prosperity. During the discussion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that Poland expects a balance of development interests which will incorporate clearly defined Polish and Central European interests into the whole budget and the Recovery Fund.

European compromise

The head of the Polish government presented detailed proposals for a potential budget agreement. The EU needs an ambitious budget, quickly adopted and implemented. Poland consistently insists that the EU budget includes a strong cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy. Cohesion policy has an important investment role to play also in the context of the crisis associated with the epidemic. Agricultural Policy, on the other hand, is crucial for maintaining food security. During the pandemic, we saw that Europe needs to be less dependent on third countries. Without agriculture, there can be no sustainable climate policy either. That is why Poland objects to weakening agricultural and cohesion policy through cuts, savings, if considered necessary, should focus on centrally managed programmes, where expenditure increases are the largest today.

Europe's economic recovery

Poland emphasises the key importance of the common market and the EU budget in the process of recovery of the European economy after the pandemic crisis, stressing the significance of the industrial development strategy in the EU, which should be beneficial to all member states. In the area of the so-called green transformation, it is crucial for our economy to ensure EU support for gas infrastructure: maintaining natural gas in the energy mix as a transition fuel is essential for the transition to a low-carbon economy, also in the context of ensuring Poland's energy security.

Government Spokesman Piotr Müller