Company announcement no. 12/2018

Copenhagen, 17 September 2018





Conferize announces launch date for its new platform: Expects positive cash flow by the end of 2021



The Board of Conferize A/S has today decided that the next generation of Conferize’s Event Management Software (EMS V2) will be launched on 30 November 2018, in line with the prospectus from the company's IPO in June 2017. The new EMS platform replaces the prototype currently available at www.conferize.com.

The new EMS platform offers an unprecedented easy access to event management. Anyone can now create events for 5 to 5,000 participants with website, communication, ticket sales and much more without any prior experience. At the same time as strengthening and simplifying the event management, event-goers, organizers and speakers get a common digital space to network, share knowledge and create content - before, during and after the event. The end goal is to create significantly more value and benefit for both event hosting and participation than what has been possible before.

By end of August 2018, Conferize's customer base surpassed more than 10,000 event organizers worldwide, which is why the Company expects a large number of new events to be created on the new platform in 2019.

The launch of the new EMS platform marks a new phase for the Company. In addition to creating further growth on the platform, the objective is now also to gradually convert the reach of the platform to cash. This is effort is outlined in the Company’s Commercial Strategy 2019-2021, which is published today.

In order to extend the reach of the new platform, the new product is available free of charge to event organizers. However, Conferize also now introduces ticket fees, so the Company in the future will take a small percentage fee of the ticket price on all ticket transactions. During 2019, Conferize will open an additional revenue stream by introducing Paid Upgrades with additional features on a subscription basis.

The strategy shows that the Company expects revenue from ticket sales in 2019 to be relatively modest as it usually takes time from the event creation to the physical event is held. From 2020 onwards, the company expects a significant improvement in earnings. With the current growth Conferize expects to be cashflow positive by the end of 2021.

The Company's expectations for growth and revenue, based on the current performance of the platform, are shown in the table below.

2018 2019 2020 2021 Users (1,000) 74 123 231 374 Event organizers (1,000) 13 28 49 78 Events, accumulated (1,000) 32 51 80 130 Revenue ($ 1,000) 0 71 1,089 2,954

The Company's commercial strategy is available at Conferize's investor portal invest.conferize.com.

Conferize A/ S is hosting an investor event on 2 October 2018 at 4 pm in Copenhagen, where the Company will present the Commercial Strategy 2019-2021 along with expectations for the years to come. Registration is free but binding via www.conferize.com/irevent2018.

Copenhagen, 17 September 2018

The Board of Conferize A/S

Steen Tromholt, Chairman of the Board

Martin Ferro Thomsen, CEO









About Conferize

Conferize is a groundbreaking digital event platform focusing on creating more meaningful meetings and communities. On the Conferize platform, event-goers, organizers and speakers get a shared digital space to network, share knowledge and create content - before, during and after the physical encounter.

The goal of Conferize is to achieve a leading position in the global event market through the constant attraction of ever more event-organizers - and thus participants and speakers. As a result of the growing user base, Conferize will eventually build a global network of users, events, communities and knowledge - a network that event participants around the globe can navigate and participate in to create more meaningful meetings between people.

Business registration no. 34472742

invest.conferize.com

Certified Adviser

The Company’s Certified Adviser is BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab (Business registration no. 20222670), Gert Mortensen, Havneholmen 29, DK-1561 København V, +45 39 15 52 00.

Investor relations

Søren Dalsgaard Hansen, CFO Conferize A/S, +45 31 21 17 26 // ir@conferize.com

Attachments