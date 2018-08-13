Conferma: Employees Are Lending Their Employers over £300 Million Through Expenses Every Month

Employees in the UK are effectively lending their employers £321 million
a month through expenses, leading to a feeling they are at times acting
as a bank to their own employer.
That is according to new research from Conferma, the fintech company
specialising in virtual payment technology, which has identified that 36
percent of employees in the UK use their own money to pay for
work-related expenses at least once per month. The average individual
expense claim is £72.20.
The problem of reimbursement is a big issue for many, so much so that 33
percent experience personal cash flow issues because of their company’s
expense submission deadline.
Cash shortfall takes its toll on employee mental health
With over a third (37 percent) of employees stating they had to wait up
to or over 2 weeks to be paid back after submitting a claim, it is
unsurprising that cashflow issues occur regularly. Half (50 percent) of
those aged 18-34 said they had less money to spend on personal items in
the short-term, correlating with the fact that the average cost of work
related expenses was highest among this age group (average monthly spend
of £76.90).
This is undoubtedly taking effect on employee mental wellbeing. Almost
half of employees in this age range (43 percent) admitted that the
combination of these factors caused them stress.
A detrimental impact on employer productivity
The issue is as much of a concern for employers as well, with 41 percent
of employees admitting they would stop spending money on a business
expense if they had to wait a significant amount of time to be repaid.
This could have a detrimental business impact through opportunities
lost. For example, almost one quarter (19 percent) said they would stop
undertaking business travel and a further 43 percent were prepared to
halt meeting current or prospective customers and undertaking marketing
activities altogether.
Commenting, Simon Barker, Co-Founder and CEO of Conferma, said:
“The scale of this issue identified in these findings has taken us by
surprise. We knew it was a problem, and one we are working hard to
address, but the impact of this on both employees but also employers
really is cause for concern.
“It simply should not be the case in today’s world that individuals,
particularly the low-paid, are having to hold back personal spending due
to the delay in expense repayment. Likewise, it is staggering that a
single business opportunity should be missed due to an employee’s
decision to hold off marketing because of these inefficiencies.
“This is a problem that is understandable in 1988 but not 2018.
Businesses must do more to address this issue for their own benefit as
well as the wellbeing of their own staff.”
The full research report can be found here.
Notes to editors
-
Fieldwork dates: 14-19 June 2018.
-
Sample: 1,009 U.K. adults (18+) currently in employment.
-
Sole traders and self-employed excluded.
-
This report is based on the results of an online survey.
Calculation: Britain’s Invisible Bank
In order to put a figure on the amount of money ‘lent’ by employees to
businesses through the time lag of expenses being incurred and
reimbursed, we went through the following process.
-
UK working population employed by businesses of more than 10 people:
17,932,000 (Business Statistics, Parliament UK 2017)
-
% of people who pay for expenses using personal means at least once
per month: 36%
-
Average expense claim on a monthly basis: £72.20
-
Expenses repaid in less than a week but not immediate: 32%
-
£72.20 * (6,455,520 x 32%) = 72.20 x 2,065,766.4 = £149,148,334
-
Expenses repaid in 1-2 weeks: 23%
-
£72.70 * (6,455,520 x 23%) = 72.20 x 1,484,769.6 = £107,200,365
-
Expenses repaid in more than 2 weeks: 14%
-
£72.70 * (6,455,520 x 14%) = 72.20 x 903,772.80 = 65,252,396.20
-
TOTAL: employee ‘lending’ to business of £321,601,095 per month.
