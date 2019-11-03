Confidence Intelligence : END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

CONFIDENCE INTELLIGENCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
信 懇 智 能 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1967)
END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND
LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
END OF STABILISATION PERIOD
The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Share Offer ended on Sunday, 3 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer.
STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
The Joint Bookrunners confirmed to the Company that there was no over-allocation in the Placing. Therefore, the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Placing Underwriters) did not exercise the Over-allotment Option and no stabilising actions were undertaken by the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it in relation to the Share Offer during the stabilisation period.
The Over-allotment Option lapsed on Sunday, 3 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer. Accordingly, no Share was or will be issued under the Over-allotment Option.
PUBLIC FLOAT
The Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules pursuant to which at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.
By Order of the Board
Confidence Intelligence Holdings Limited
Li Hao
Chairman
Hong Kong, 4 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Hao, Mr. Zhang Bizhong and Mr. Xu Shizhen, the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Shuntang, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhong, Mr. Wong Chun Sek Edmund and Mr. Wu Tai Cheung.