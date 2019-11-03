Log in
Confidence Intelligence : END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

11/03/2019 | 07:03pm EST

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 28 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Confidence Intelligence Holdings Limited (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company. Potential investors should read the Prospectus carefully for detailed information about the Share Offer described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and District of Colombia) or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Hong Kong or elsewhere. The Offer Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities law of the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities and is not currently intended to be any public offering of securities of the Company in the United States.

CONFIDENCE INTELLIGENCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 懇 智 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1967)

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD, STABILISING ACTIONS AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Share Offer ended on Sunday, 3 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer.

STABILISING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Joint Bookrunners confirmed to the Company that there was no over-allocation in the Placing. Therefore, the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Placing Underwriters) did not exercise the Over-allotment Option and no stabilising actions were undertaken by the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it in relation to the Share Offer during the stabilisation period.

The Over-allotment Option lapsed on Sunday, 3 November 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer. Accordingly, no Share was or will be issued under the Over-allotment Option.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules pursuant to which at least 25% of the Company's total number of issued Shares must at all times be held by the public.

By Order of the Board

Confidence Intelligence Holdings Limited

Li Hao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Hao, Mr. Zhang Bizhong and Mr. Xu Shizhen, the non-executive Director is Mr. Yuan Shuntang, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhong, Mr. Wong Chun Sek Edmund and Mr. Wu Tai Cheung.

Disclaimer

Confidence Intelligence Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 00:02:08 UTC
