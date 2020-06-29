Log in
Confidence in Finnish Industries Improved Slightly

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT
Confidence in Finnish Industries Improved Slightly
29.6.2020, 8:06
In June the manufacturing confidence indicator increased by one point from May. Confidence was -24 in June (revised to -25 in May). The long-term average is +1.

The construction confidence indicator scored -27 in June, which is two points less than in May. The indicator is clearly below its long-term average which is -6.

The service sector confidence indicator scored -40 points in June, which is six points more than in May. Confidence is still far away from the long-term average (+13).

Retail trade confidence score rose three points in June from revised figure in May. The latest standing is -11, which is still below the long-term average (-1).

Disclaimer

ECSI - Employers´ Confederation of Service Industries published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
