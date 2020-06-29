Confidence in Finnish Industries Improved Slightly
In June the manufacturing confidence indicator increased by one point from May. Confidence was -24 in June (revised to -25 in May). The long-term average is +1.
The construction confidence indicator scored -27 in June, which is two points less than in May. The indicator is clearly below its long-term average which is -6.
The service sector confidence indicator scored -40 points in June, which is six points more than in May. Confidence is still far away from the long-term average (+13).
Retail trade confidence score rose three points in June from revised figure in May. The latest standing is -11, which is still below the long-term average (-1).
