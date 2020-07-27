Confidence in Finnish Industries in Considerable Recovery

In July the manufacturing confidence indicator increased by seven points from June. Confidence was -17 in July. The long-term average is +1.

The construction confidence indicator scored -15 in July, which is 12 points higher than in June. The indicator is clearly below its long-term average which is -6.

The service sector confidence indicator scored -18 points in July, which is 20 points more than in June. Despite improvement, confidence is still far away from the long-term average (+13).

Retail trade confidence rose five points in July from June. The latest standing is -5, which is still slightly below the long-term average (-1).