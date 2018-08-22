Log in
Confie : Captured the #7 Spot in the 14th Annual Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent Property/Agencies Report

08/22/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Confie, a national provider of personal and commercial lines Insurance, captured the #7 spot in the 14th Annual Insurance Journal Top 100 Independent Property/Agencies report.

The list was published in the national edition of Insurance Journal on August 6th, 2018. Companies are ranked by using their 2017 annual revenue and must have retail as their primary business. The journal is considered the most-read national property and casualty publication for Independent Insurance agents and brokers.

“Confie continues to rank among the top agencies in the nation year after year,” said Cesar Soriano, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We attribute our success to our amazing talent, our winning culture and our aggressive growth strategy accomplished through acquisitions and organic openings in key regions. We are proud to be featured for the fourth consecutive year.”

The company acquired its national brand Freeway Insurance in 2008 and quickly became one of the largest and fastest growing, privately-owned insurance brokers in the United States. Today, there are nearly 800 Confie-owned offices in 19 states. The company is one of the top 5 personal lines brokers in the U.S. and continues to expand its footprint across the nation.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading, national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, and Louisiana. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.


© Business Wire 2018
