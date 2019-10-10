Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Conflicting signals over Royal Air Maroc 737 MAX plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:44pm EDT
The CN-ROP Royal Air Maroc Boeing 737 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan national airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) faced uncertainty over its plans for Boeing's 737 MAX as a senior industry source close to the matter denied that a deal for more jets had been suspended.

A source from RAM told Reuters earlier that a deal to take two more of the jets had been "suspended" after 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in the wake of two accidents.

RAM had planned to receive the two 737 MAX aircraft in June, the airline source said, adding that two other 737 MAX planes already in its fleet had joined the worldwide grounding.

"We are no longer going to receive the two planes as planned," said the source, who asked not to be identified and did not provide further details.

However, a senior industry source close to the matter, also speaking on condition of anonymity, strongly denied the report.

Royal Air Maroc and Boeing did not provide a comment.

Boeing has sold and already delivered two 737 MAX jets directly to RAM, the planemaker's data shows.

It was not immediately clear whether any further jets that the airline may also intend to take were due to be leased.

The U.S. planemaker's top-selling jet was grounded worldwide and deliveries were frozen in March after fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.

Several airlines have said they might abandon or reduce planned orders for the jet, in some cases citing safety, but so far there have been no cancellations of firm orders. Boeing says the jet is safe but is revising software linked to the crashes.

Airline industry analysts have said some of the requests appeared designed to put pressure on Boeing over compensation and may require lengthy negotiations. Many airlines defer orders, but industry sources say aerospace firms do not allow much scope for cancellations.

In July, Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal said it would not proceed with a provisional $5.9 billion order for 737 MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets.

LOT Polish Airlines in June ruled out cancelling an order for grounded 737 MAX jets but urged the U.S. planemaker to take steps to restore its credibility after the two accidents.

Separately, the source said that RAM is not concerned about its fleet of 737NG planes after inspections that have taken place elsewhere in the world, saying the checks routinely take place on older jets or after a set number of flights.

RAM operates 36 of the 737NG planes. Of these, one has required such an inspection and no problems were found.

Southwest Airlines Co and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas have grounded a total of 13 Boeing Co 737 NG airplanes after U.S. regulators ordered urgent inspections last week.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman, Grant McCool and Neil Fullick)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.06% 371 Delayed Quote.16.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/10Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
RE
10/10Asian shares up as 'very good' trade talks boost risk appetite
RE
10/10MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Activities under the Frosty Pod Rot management project resumes
PU
10/10Conflicting signals over Royal Air Maroc 737 MAX plans
RE
10/10Trump Signs Executive Order to Offset Agencies' Increased Administrative Spending
DJ
10/10CBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Statement on Fed Regulatory Right-Sizing Vote
PU
10/10AMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : WA Government listens to lithium industry
PU
10/10EXPLAINER : Why strong monsoon rains are not necessarily good news for Indian farmers
RE
10/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
4SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group