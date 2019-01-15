Confluence Names Industry Veteran Domenic Ionadi as Vice President, North America Business Development, Overseeing Sales and Global Strategic Accounts

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence, the global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, today announced that Domenic Ionadi has been promoted to Vice President, North America Business Development. In this role he will be overseeing all North American business development functions and will work closely with Hugh Byrne, Managing Director EMEA, to further align global strategic direction.



Ionadi will oversee the creation and execution of strategy for growing Confluence’s North American footprint and will work closely with key senior stakeholders within Confluence’s Global Third-Party Administrators and Asset Servicer clients. Ionadi joined Confluence in 2005 and has held senior positions in professional services and sales during his 14-year tenure. In his most recent role as Director of Global Account Management, Ionadi focused the direction of the unit’s operations, aligning Confluence’s Strategic Global Accounts with a singular vision of growth and establishing a consistent global framework for expansion. Additionally, he has held implementation, program management and operational management roles that have been key to ensuring Confluence’s clients receive optimal service and value from their engagement with the firm.



“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to take everything I’ve learned at Confluence to the next level,” commented Ionadi. “I’m looking forward to leading the charge, along with my European colleagues, in growing the business and ensuring even greater success for our clients.”



“During his time at Confluence, Domenic has been instrumental in expanding the capabilities of our Sales Operations team and keen in his oversight of strategic client relationships,” said Todd Moyer, COO at Confluence. “In his new role I have no doubt that Domenic will be building on his proven track record and helping to move Confluence in an exciting direction in 2019 and beyond.”



Domenic began his career at SunGard Financial Networks, where he worked in reconciliation. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.









