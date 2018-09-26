Log in
Confluence Shortlisted for Best Regulatory Data Management Platform at Data Management Awards 2018

09/26/2018 | 01:05pm CEST

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence, the global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, today announced that its Unity NXT® Regulatory Reporting solution has been shortlisted as a finalist for Best Regulatory Data Management Platform at the Data Management Awards 2018.

The Data Management Awards acknowledge excellence in the financial data management industry and focus on the community of specialized suppliers. The shortlist is the result of evaluation of award submissions by an editorial team and advisory board, and considers depth of involvement in capital markets, relevance of a solution or service to a selected award category and the potential interest of a solution or service to the data management community.

0_medium_Confluenceoverunderlogo.png.jpg


Unity NXT Regulatory Reporting is Confluence’s solution for easing data management challenges and automating the filing processes for global reporting obligations. Unity NXT is a flexible platform that is constantly under development to support a client’s reporting requirements in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

“We’re delighted to be nominated in this category, particularly at a time when our clients’ need for automation is at an all-time high in an era of evolving regulatory requirements” said Gary Casagrande, VP of Global Market Strategy at Confluence. “Unity NXT Regulatory Reporting has become hugely important to the industry as firms navigate, most recently, the new SEC requirements.  We measure our successes by how we’re able to assist our clients with our technology so to be recognized for this solution is very exciting.”

Subscribers to the Data Management Review community have been asked to vote for the winner, and end-users at financial institutions can also vote. Voting will close at midnight on September 28th, 2018.

About Confluence

As a proven leader delivering an innovative platform to put the data first in asset management, Confluence is leading the DataTech evolution for post-trade reporting. We focus on getting the data right, then reusing it across multiple regulatory, financial, statutory, performance and investor communications deliverables for speed, efficiency and control. Eight of the top 10 global service providers license Confluence products and eight of the top 10 global asset managers have business processes automated through Confluence. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations in Brussels, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Luxembourg.

Alexandra Saville
Confluence
9783172802
ali@forefrontcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
