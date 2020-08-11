Confluent Medical Opens New Catheter Development Center

Austin, TX center supports initial design through pilot builds

Confluent Medical Technologies (“Confluent”), a global leader in contract manufacturing of specialized medical devices, today announced the opening of its new Complex Catheter Design and Development Center in Austin, Texas. The state-of-the-art, rapid-prototyping, development and pilot facility greatly expands Confluent’s ability to provide customers with electrophysiology and neurovascular catheters, as well as complex delivery systems for structural heart and vascular applications.

Non-compliant balloon for ultra high pressure nested assembly shown on Confluent manufactured Balloon Forming Machine. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Austin Catheter Development Center will support customers from initial design to rapid-prototyping, regulatory support and through initial pilot builds for clinical trials. For high-volume production, the Austin facility works closely with Confluent’s manufacturing center in Costa Rica.

“We’re extremely excited about our new Austin Catheter Development Center,” Confluent CEO and President Dean Schauer said. “It greatly expands our capability to develop new, ready-for-production catheter designs and solidifies our position as the industry leader in providing fully integrated solutions to medical device customers.”

Leveraging 20-plus years of catheter development and manufacturing experience, Confluent offers a wide range of in-house catheter designs—from catheter components and balloon catheters to articulating devices and complex delivery systems. Processes include complex braided or coil-reinforced shafts, laser welding, over molding, balloon blowing, RF tip forming, robotic adhesives, multi-lumen extrusions, and thermal bonding.

Confluent partners with customers to aggressively reach product design freeze while planning for production. The company’s advanced design and development system ensures products are ready for manufacturing. While production processes are piloted at the new Austin facility, duplicate equipment at Confluent’s manufacturing center in Costa Rica ensures a smooth transition to high-volume production.

Confluent Medical is a leader in precision contract manufacturing of specialized medical devices. Its portfolio of services includes complex catheters, stent delivery systems, Nitinol components, biomedical textiles, balloon expandable stents, balloon catheters, and guidewires. With manufacturing facilities in Fremont and Laguna Niguel, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Confluent has a proven track record of partnering with the medical device community to deliver world-class medical devices through innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing.

