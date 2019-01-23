Confluent Propels Data Architecture into Event Streaming Era with $125 Million Series D

Confluent, Inc., the enterprise event-streaming platform pioneer, today
announced the closing of a $125 million Series D round led by Sequoia
Capital, bringing Confluent’s total funding to $206 million. Existing
investors Index Ventures and Benchmark also participated in this round.
The Series D raise caps a banner year for Confluent, with 3.5X
subscription bookings growth year over year.
“Confluent is the fastest growing enterprise subscription company by
revenue since launch that we have partnered with to date,” said Matt
Miller, Partner at Sequoia and Confluent board member. “The enterprise
market has awoken to the competitive advantage real-time event streaming
can provide. Companies are rushing to gain access to this benefit and
Confluent and its offerings are becoming the core critical event
streaming platform for some of the largest companies in the world.”
In the digital age, events are everywhere. Companies have moved to a
more dynamic technology and services-based business model, which means
transactions have become event-driven, real-time and complex. For
example, ordering a taxi used to encompass a phone call and a
transaction at the end of a trip with cash as the typical form of
payment. Today, ordering a car via an application entails real-time data
about car location, estimated traffic times, ongoing tracking of a live
trip, serving up driver and user specifics in terms of reputation and
contact details, real-time communication capabilities, and the ability
to pay and tip a driver via a payments infrastructure, among many other
things. The same is true about every digital action – managing bank
balances, booking a flight, taking inventory and connecting distributed
IoT applications – they all trigger events.
Until now, organizations have been trained to think of data the wrong
way. Extensive research and innovation went into making databases fast,
scalable and reliable, which enabled companies to store and start to
make use of ever-growing datasets. However, analyzing this static data
meant batch processing after events occurred, and companies were quickly
falling behind. Messaging, ETL (extract, transfer, load) and data
integration technologies rose to fill the gap between batch processing
and real time but predated the architecture standards of modern
distributed systems. In order to stay competitive and meet customer
expectations, businesses today need the full picture of historical data
as well as visibility into events taking place in real time. Event
streaming solves this fundamental business problem and changes this
paradigm to see data as a continually updating stream of events,
enabling organizations to build an entirely new category of event-driven
applications, as well as an universal event pipeline. This architecture
is central to every company’s path to be competitive in the modern world.
Founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, Confluent helps
organizations thrive in this new world and run their businesses in real
time. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event
streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease-of-use,
scalability, security and flexibility required by the most discerning
global companies. Companies leading their respective industries have
realized success with this new paradigm to transform their architectures
to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud
environments.
“Industry-leading companies are re-architecting their businesses around
real-time events,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO at Confluent.
“With Confluent, companies can connect all of their applications and
data sources, enabling them to react and engage their customers in a
faster, more personalized and more efficient manner. We think event
streaming has the opportunity to become as big a category in
infrastructure technology as databases, and we’re excited to be creating
that future.”
Confluent Business and Customer Success Momentum
-
Grew total subscription bookings in 2018 by 3.5X year over year.
-
Grew employee base by 128 percent and expanded global footprint into
eleven countries.
-
Broadened executive leadership team and hired Giancarlo Lionetti,
former vice president of growth at Dropbox, as chief marketing
officer; and Michael Bourque, former head of people at Quotient
Technology, as vice president of people.
-
Welcomed the Distributed Masonry team, the innovators behind Onyx
Platform and Pyrostore to extend the cloud-native storage and
processing capabilities of Confluent Cloud.
-
Partnered with Google Cloud to deliver a platform for mission-critical
use cases, including event-driven applications, machine learning for
advanced analytics and hybrid cloud data pipelines.
-
Designated Microsoft as a co-sell partner and launched support for
Azure Stack to enable hybrid data streaming with Confluent Platform
and Kafka.
-
Enterprises around the world, including AUDI, Capital One, JPMorgan
Chase, Nordea Bank, BT TV, Priceline.com and many more implemented
Confluent or expanded their existing deployments to accelerate success
with event streaming.
Product Innovation Momentum
-
Released Confluent Platform 5.0, which introduced significant new
capabilities, from making infrastructure more secure, reliable and
easier to manage, to enabling more powerful applications with
streaming data.
-
Made KSQL generally available and released the Stream
Processing Cookbook, which features KSQL recipes to solve
specific, domain-focused problems using KSQL.
-
Introduced Confluent Cloud Professional, the self-service version of Confluent
Cloud.
-
Launched Confluent
Hub, an online service for finding, reviewing and downloading
extensions for the Apache Kafka and Confluent Platform ecosystems.
-
Opened the Confluent
Certification Program so developers can demonstrate and validate
their in-depth knowledge of Apache Kafka.
Apache Kafka Community Highlights
-
Sponsored the third annual Kafka
Summit in San Francisco and the first-ever international Kafka
Summit in London with more than 1,750 attendees and 40 sponsors across
both events. Kafka Summit 2019 expects over 4,000 attendees across
three growing events in New York, London and San Francisco.
-
Worked with the community to make Apache Kafka one of the most dynamic
open source projects with more than 34,000 meetup members across 139
global meetup groups, over 1,200 individual code commits and 103
completed Kafka Improvement Proposals in 2018.
Supporting Quotes
“Data and the business insights that it generates have transformed every
aspect of our economy,” said Mike Volpi, partner at Index Ventures. “As
a consequence, data streaming platforms as a category is emerging as one
of the most fundamental technology shifts ever. As the industry leader,
Confluent is best positioned to drive this change, and shape how
companies think, use and operationalize data.”
“Data is the DNA of our business and gives us the ability to evolve as a
company. For example, our autonomous cars process 4 terabytes per day
per car. But it's not just the data, we need to know what events took
place to make decisions,” said Stefan Bauer, Head of Development Data
Analytics, AUDI Electronics Venture at AUDI. “We utilized a streaming
platform to build various applications including a fast data IoT
platform, real-time data analysis, swarm intelligence and predictive AI,
and we know that Confluent Platform and Apache Kafka will continue to
help us scale as we're on our mission to be completely data driven.”
“Customers rely on us to provide on-demand content as well as
entertainment and sports channels, it's critical we deliver a real-time
experience,” said Jérôme Tassel, Director, Services Engineering for BT
TV & BB. “We chose Confluent and Apache Kafka to power our most
demanding real-time services, so from when we initiate service and
viewing to billing, it all happens in real time.”
Read more about this announcement from Jay Kreps on the Confluent blog: https://cnfl.io/2018-series-d-blog.
