Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Confluent : Welcomes Erica Schultz as President of Field Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Enterprise leader joins the company to scale SaaS go-to-market for end-to-end customer success

Confluent, Inc., the event streaming platform pioneer, today announced that Erica Schultz has joined the company as President of Field Operations. In this new role, Erica will scale Confluent’s sales, business development and customer success teams globally so every organization can quickly and easily make event streaming core to their business.

“With nearly two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies relying on Apache Kafka® and overall adoption continuing to rise, there is a big opportunity for Confluent to help enterprises around the world establish event streaming as a key driver of their business success,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Scaling Confluent to support the rapidly growing number, size and geographic span of our customers requires the skills and deep expertise Erica has developed leading and building up modern SaaS organizations.”

Schultz is a highly accomplished leader of go-to-market functions. She most recently served as New Relic’s chief revenue officer where she played an instrumental role in driving the company’s growth globally. Prior to that, she spent nearly 17 years at Oracle Corporation, where she pioneered the company's cloud go-to-market strategy and scaled numerous sales teams around the globe. Schultz is an active mentor and advisor in the industry, and is a member of the Dartmouth College Board of Trustees, where she serves as vice chair.

“As companies play to win in the digital economy, more and more organizations are realizing the power an event streaming platform brings to transforming their businesses,” Erica Schultz, president of field operations. “DevOps, IT and business leadership teams recognize that in order to run a modern business, applications need quick, reliable and scalable access to event-driven, real-time data. I'm thrilled to be joining Jay and the Confluent team to deliver transformational technology and business impact for our customers.”

Additional Resources:

About Confluent

Confluent, founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease of use, scalability, security and flexibility required by the most discerning global companies to run their business in real time. Companies leading their respective industries have realized success with this new platform paradigm to transform their architectures to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Confluent is headquartered in Palo Alto and London with offices globally. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud at www.confluent.io/download.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aSkyBitz Releases Flexible GPS Tracking Device Targeting Light-to-Medium Duty Trucks
GL
10:22aGRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY : Announces Closing on Land Purchase - 10/28/19
PU
10:22aCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announces New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
PU
10:22aREABOLD RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
10:22aSHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY : Completion of the a share offering
PU
10:19aFight Colorectal Cancer Teams Up with Komodo Health to Improve Early Intervention and Close Gaps in Colorectal Cancer Care
BU
10:18aTSX climbs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
10:16aCOMSCORE : Signs Multi-Year Deal with Cinemex to Provide Industry Leading Data Analytics Platform
PR
10:16aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Launches ICE ETF Hub Enabling and Supporting the Next Phase of Growth in ETFs
BU
10:16aWILSON COLLEGE : Appoints Dr. Wesley R. Fugate as Next President
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
5DELIVERY HERO SE : Takeaway.com asks Delivery Hero to not vote on Just Eat deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group