Confluent : Welcomes Erica Schultz as President of Field Operations

Confluent, Inc., the event streaming platform pioneer, today announced that Erica Schultz has joined the company as President of Field Operations. In this new role, Erica will scale Confluent’s sales, business development and customer success teams globally so every organization can quickly and easily make event streaming core to their business.

“With nearly two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies relying on Apache Kafka® and overall adoption continuing to rise, there is a big opportunity for Confluent to help enterprises around the world establish event streaming as a key driver of their business success,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Scaling Confluent to support the rapidly growing number, size and geographic span of our customers requires the skills and deep expertise Erica has developed leading and building up modern SaaS organizations.”

Schultz is a highly accomplished leader of go-to-market functions. She most recently served as New Relic’s chief revenue officer where she played an instrumental role in driving the company’s growth globally. Prior to that, she spent nearly 17 years at Oracle Corporation, where she pioneered the company's cloud go-to-market strategy and scaled numerous sales teams around the globe. Schultz is an active mentor and advisor in the industry, and is a member of the Dartmouth College Board of Trustees, where she serves as vice chair.

“As companies play to win in the digital economy, more and more organizations are realizing the power an event streaming platform brings to transforming their businesses,” Erica Schultz, president of field operations. “DevOps, IT and business leadership teams recognize that in order to run a modern business, applications need quick, reliable and scalable access to event-driven, real-time data. I'm thrilled to be joining Jay and the Confluent team to deliver transformational technology and business impact for our customers.”

