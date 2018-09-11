Conforama Uses Tinyclues’ Solution for its Marketing Campaigns

Tinyclues
announces simultaneously at Paris Retail Week in Paris, France and
DMEXCO in Cologne, Germany that Conforama, a European leader in home
furnishings, has chosen Tinyclues’ Campaign Intelligence solution to
optimize its marketing campaigns. With Tinyclues, Conforama is
accelerating the personalization and digitalization of its
communications with campaigns that better meet customer needs. Tinyclues
is a sponsor of Paris Retail Week, the European event for global retail
professionals and DMEXCO, the European event for key players in digital
business, marketing and innovation.
Tinyclues offers a unique targeting and planning experience for
marketing campaigns. The solution uses artificial intelligence and deep
learning to allow B2C marketers to easily find, with unparalleled
precision, future buyers for any product promoted in a campaign.
For Melodie Charles, Conforama's Customer Marketing Director: “We are
in an essential phase of digital transformation and we want to excel in
personalizing our customer communications to increase campaign impact,
that’s why we chose Tinyclues. This is part of our overall
digitalization project; the solution allows us to reinvigorate our
relationship marketing action plan, having each campaign meet its
target.”
Tinyclues’ solution also optimizes the marketing agenda by detecting
potential conflicts between campaigns, and uses AI to manage customer
fatigue, maximizing overall campaign performance while improving
customer experience. Based on the concept of AI-first, Tinyclues is
extremely easy to use, with the first campaigns sent within a few weeks.
“Conforama is a key player in the retail world joining the Tinyclues
customer community. Our
campaign intelligence solution is proven to help retailers
optimize their increasingly complex campaign plan and target the future
buyers of their products,” said Matthieu Chouard, Senior Vice
President of EMEA Sales at Tinyclues. “Our customers, every time,
have seen a very significant increase in their campaign revenue as well
as improved marketing fatigue management and consequently better
customer experience; this is also the case for Conforama. We're excited
to be working with such a big player in the home furnishing market; we
share the same views when it comes to being close to customers, and
putting message relevancy at the heart of strategy.”
Discover more about Tinyclues
during Paris Retail Week at booth #V091 from September 10 – 12, 2018 and
during DMEXCO at booth #E20, Hall 6.1, from September 12 – 13, 2018.
About Tinyclues
Tinyclues
is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution
enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through
intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses
deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days
following a campaign. Companies
such as AccorHotels, Arcadia, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt,
Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Manor,
Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective
are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million
messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push
notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate
quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed
as a Vendor
to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing
Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool
Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.
For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com
Twitter:
@tinyclues
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005804/en/