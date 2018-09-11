Log in
Conforama Uses Tinyclues’ Solution for its Marketing Campaigns

09/11/2018 | 06:31am CEST

Tinyclues announces simultaneously at Paris Retail Week in Paris, France and DMEXCO in Cologne, Germany that Conforama, a European leader in home furnishings, has chosen Tinyclues’ Campaign Intelligence solution to optimize its marketing campaigns. With Tinyclues, Conforama is accelerating the personalization and digitalization of its communications with campaigns that better meet customer needs. Tinyclues is a sponsor of Paris Retail Week, the European event for global retail professionals and DMEXCO, the European event for key players in digital business, marketing and innovation.

Tinyclues offers a unique targeting and planning experience for marketing campaigns. The solution uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to allow B2C marketers to easily find, with unparalleled precision, future buyers for any product promoted in a campaign.

For Melodie Charles, Conforama's Customer Marketing Director: “We are in an essential phase of digital transformation and we want to excel in personalizing our customer communications to increase campaign impact, that’s why we chose Tinyclues. This is part of our overall digitalization project; the solution allows us to reinvigorate our relationship marketing action plan, having each campaign meet its target.”

Tinyclues’ solution also optimizes the marketing agenda by detecting potential conflicts between campaigns, and uses AI to manage customer fatigue, maximizing overall campaign performance while improving customer experience. Based on the concept of AI-first, Tinyclues is extremely easy to use, with the first campaigns sent within a few weeks.

“Conforama is a key player in the retail world joining the Tinyclues customer community. Our campaign intelligence solution is proven to help retailers optimize their increasingly complex campaign plan and target the future buyers of their products,” said Matthieu Chouard, Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales at Tinyclues. “Our customers, every time, have seen a very significant increase in their campaign revenue as well as improved marketing fatigue management and consequently better customer experience; this is also the case for Conforama. We're excited to be working with such a big player in the home furnishing market; we share the same views when it comes to being close to customers, and putting message relevancy at the heart of strategy.”

Discover more about Tinyclues during Paris Retail Week at booth #V091 from September 10 – 12, 2018 and during DMEXCO at booth #E20, Hall 6.1, from September 12 – 13, 2018.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as AccorHotels, Arcadia, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Manor, Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com
Twitter: @tinyclues


© Business Wire 2018
