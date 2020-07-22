Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Confusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is seen through visitors wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo

Japan on Wednesday kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new coronavirus cases.

"Go To Travel" - dubbed "Go To Trouble" by some local media - offers subsidies of up to 50% on trips to and from prefectures excluding Tokyo, which was removed from the programme last week after infections surged to new highs.

But many of Japan's governors wanted the campaign delayed or amended out of fear it would spread the virus to rural areas with low infection numbers, while a Mainichi newspaper poll this week showed 69% of the public wanted the programme cancelled entirely.

The criticism underlines the public's growing exasperation with what critics say are mixed messages as the government tries to boost the economy while containing the virus.

"There is no change to our stance to cautiously restart economic activity, while asking the public to cooperate in preventing the spread of the coronavirus," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the campaign.

Governor Yuriko Koike, however, urged Tokyo residents to stay home during a four-day weekend beginning Thursday.

"It's essential for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions to refrain from making unnecessary outings," Koike said on Tuesday evening.

Many in the travel industry were frustrated with what they said was a lack of clarity.

"It's clear the government is scrambling and was totally unprepared. It's also so hard to get information about this scheme because things change a lot," said a general manager of a mid-sized business hotel in Osaka, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Hiroaki Gofuku, the president and general manager of Hotel Nikko Osaka, said he hoped that the campaign would be a boost for the ailing tourism industry, but that he was also cautious not to be overly optimistic.

"Tokyo is our big market," he said. "With this mess, we're actually seeing more cancellations."

Economic Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is also widely expected to announce a delay to the phased reopening of stadiums and events at a meeting on Wednesday.

The government was planning to ease restrictions for stadiums and concert venues starting in August, allowing them to operate at half of maximum capacity. But they are widely expected to reverse their plans with daily infections rising.

Tokyo announced on Wednesday morning that daily infections were expected to reach over 230.

Japan has not seen the kind of rapid spread of the coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands in other countries. But new cases in Tokyo and other cities have sounded alarm bells for a country that had thought it had the virus under control.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Gerry Doyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aOil prices slip as U.S. inventories, virus fears grow
RE
02:03aEU fund seen as turning point for eurozone financial assets
RE
02:03aUndiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study
RE
01:49aSwiss minister sees 125-130 billion Swiss francs debt at year's end - FuW
RE
01:46aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Sardor Umurzakov holds talks with the Ambassador of China
PU
01:43aSouth Korea scales back capital gains tax on stocks, hikes income tax for top earners
RE
01:37aConfusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge
RE
01:36aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Compensation Payments to the depositors of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)
PU
01:31aBANK INDONESIA : Performance of Rupiah Stability Indicators (17th July 2020)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 prepares to depart Sydney for Mojave retirement
4ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
5ABB LTD : ABB : Beat 2Q Expectations But Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fell
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group