Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conga : Announces Simplus Has Achieved Certifications on the Full Suite of Conga : Digital Transformation Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Conga customers can leverage consulting services from Simplus to accelerate digital transformation with Conga Composer, ActionGrid, Conga Contracts and Conga Contracts for Salesforce.

Conga, an application provider for companies who are digitally transforming their businesses, today announced Simplus, a Platinum Salesforce Partner and a leader in quote-to-cash implementations, has achieved certifications for Conga Composer, ActionGrid, Sign, Contracts and Contracts for Salesforce.

As Conga has expanded its suite of products to include contract lifecycle management, data management and document generation, businesses have opportunities to accelerate customer interactions while reducing operating costs and risks with intelligent automation.

As the first Conga Contracts certified partner, Simplus has been implementing Conga contract management applications which enable customers to produce contracts faster, with intelligence to help avoid errors, in a fully digital experience that ensures data is captured in the system of record.

Simplus is also using Conga Workflow and Composer to automate documents related to the entire contracting process; with one click, customer data is automatically pulled from CRM and embedded in documents, even when users are working on the road or on a mobile device.

Suzanne Swanson, Global Vice President of Partners at Conga, recognized Simplus’ commitment to success. “We’re excited that Simplus invested in certifications for all Conga products so they can ensure digital transformation success for our customers.”

“Because of our certifications, Simplus has the ability to discover digital transformation opportunities and innovate with the full Conga Suite to drive top-line revenue, bottom-line profitability and other business outcomes,” said Lance Evanson, EVP of Strategy and Business Development at Simplus. “We are excited about the momentum with Conga and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership for the benefit of our customers.”

Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Conga
Conga developed its suite of enterprise-grade Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. More than 700,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data.

The company is privately held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

About Simplus
Simplus is a Platinum Salesforce Partner and the leader in Quote-to-Cash implementations. We provide enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, custom configuration and managed services. Guided by the mantra, “success simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 2000 customer projects and a high customer satisfaction rating, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information, please visit http://www.simplus.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:15pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR OPK AND FIZZ : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
05:14pGOLDFIELD CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pMAN SANG INTERNATIONAL : Clarification announcement in relation to the joint announcement relating to mandatory conditional cash offer by Kingston Securities for and on behalf of the offeror to acquire all the issued shares in Man Sang International Limited (other than those already owned or to be acquired by the offeror)
PU
05:13pDNB : 14.09.2018 - DNB ASA – Share buy-back status after week 37
PU
05:13pWHL : WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Availability of annual reports, no change statement, notice of AGM and availability of Woolworths (Pty) Ltd AFS
PU
05:13pCPH CHEMIE PAPIER : refinances Swiss-franc bond
PU
05:13pCISCO : The Power of the Partner Ecosystem in our Consumer and Content Industries!
PU
05:13pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS COMMON STOCK (LON : BATS) price target set to GBX 4,400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AQ
05:13pAnti-Poverty Programs Help Lift Americans Out of Poverty
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
5CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.