Conga : Announces Simplus Has Achieved Certifications on the Full Suite of Conga : Digital Transformation Products

Conga,
an application provider for companies who are digitally transforming
their businesses, today announced Simplus,
a Platinum Salesforce Partner and a leader in quote-to-cash
implementations, has achieved certifications for Conga Composer,
ActionGrid, Sign, Contracts and Contracts for Salesforce.
As Conga has expanded its suite of products to include contract
lifecycle management, data management and document generation,
businesses have opportunities to accelerate customer interactions while
reducing operating costs and risks with intelligent automation.
As the first Conga Contracts certified partner, Simplus has been
implementing Conga contract management applications which enable
customers to produce contracts faster, with intelligence to help avoid
errors, in a fully digital experience that ensures data is captured in
the system of record.
Simplus is also using Conga Workflow and Composer to automate documents
related to the entire contracting process; with one click, customer data
is automatically pulled from CRM and embedded in documents, even when
users are working on the road or on a mobile device.
Suzanne Swanson, Global Vice President of Partners at Conga, recognized
Simplus’ commitment to success. “We’re excited that Simplus invested in
certifications for all Conga products so they can ensure digital
transformation success for our customers.”
“Because of our certifications, Simplus has the ability to discover
digital transformation opportunities and innovate with the full Conga
Suite to drive top-line revenue, bottom-line profitability and other
business outcomes,” said Lance Evanson, EVP of Strategy and Business
Development at Simplus. “We are excited about the momentum with Conga
and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership for the benefit
of our customers.”
Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Conga
Conga developed its suite of enterprise-grade
Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize
their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer,
Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and
automates data, documents, contracts, signing and reporting.
As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing
its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and
solutions. More than 700,000 users in 85 countries across all industries
rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data.
The company is privately held and based in Colorado with global
operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com
or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.
About Simplus
Simplus is a Platinum Salesforce Partner and
the leader in Quote-to-Cash implementations. We provide enterprise-wide
digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change
management, custom configuration and managed services. Guided by the
mantra, “success simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help
companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase
value to stakeholders. With more than 2000 customer projects and a high
customer satisfaction rating, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate
and grow. For more information, please visit http://www.simplus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005057/en/