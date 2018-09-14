Conga : Announces Simplus Has Achieved Certifications on the Full Suite of Conga : Digital Transformation Products

Conga customers can leverage consulting services from Simplus to accelerate digital transformation with Conga Composer, ActionGrid, Conga Contracts and Conga Contracts for Salesforce.

Conga, an application provider for companies who are digitally transforming their businesses, today announced Simplus, a Platinum Salesforce Partner and a leader in quote-to-cash implementations, has achieved certifications for Conga Composer, ActionGrid, Sign, Contracts and Contracts for Salesforce.

As Conga has expanded its suite of products to include contract lifecycle management, data management and document generation, businesses have opportunities to accelerate customer interactions while reducing operating costs and risks with intelligent automation.

As the first Conga Contracts certified partner, Simplus has been implementing Conga contract management applications which enable customers to produce contracts faster, with intelligence to help avoid errors, in a fully digital experience that ensures data is captured in the system of record.

Simplus is also using Conga Workflow and Composer to automate documents related to the entire contracting process; with one click, customer data is automatically pulled from CRM and embedded in documents, even when users are working on the road or on a mobile device.

Suzanne Swanson, Global Vice President of Partners at Conga, recognized Simplus’ commitment to success. “We’re excited that Simplus invested in certifications for all Conga products so they can ensure digital transformation success for our customers.”

“Because of our certifications, Simplus has the ability to discover digital transformation opportunities and innovate with the full Conga Suite to drive top-line revenue, bottom-line profitability and other business outcomes,” said Lance Evanson, EVP of Strategy and Business Development at Simplus. “We are excited about the momentum with Conga and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership for the benefit of our customers.”

About Conga

Conga developed its suite of enterprise-grade Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. More than 700,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data.

The company is privately held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

About Simplus

Simplus is a Platinum Salesforce Partner and the leader in Quote-to-Cash implementations. We provide enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, custom configuration and managed services. Guided by the mantra, “success simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 2000 customer projects and a high customer satisfaction rating, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information, please visit http://www.simplus.com.

