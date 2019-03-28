Conga :® Receives SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

Conga,
the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation today announced
it completed its annual SOC 2 Type 2 audit report covering security,
availability and confidentiality for its platform. The certification
highlights Conga’s continued commitment to delivering trusted and
secured services to its more than 850,000 users.
SOC
2 engagements are based on the AICPA® Trust Services Criteria with
SOC 2 service auditor reports focused on a service organization’s
non-financial reporting controls. KirkpatrickPrice’s service auditor
report verifies the suitability of the design and operating
effectiveness of Conga’s controls to meet the standards for these
criteria.
“Through the achievement of these reports, Conga's current and
prospective customers can be assured our security, availability and
confidentiality controls are tested and operate in accordance to the
highest possible standards,” said Mary Sparks, Vice President of Privacy
and Compliance. “We believe in transparency and provide these reports
because we understand the mission-critical nature of the data we've been
entrusted with. We put customer trust first.”
“Securing this attestation reinforces Conga’s mission as a trusted,
customer-focused organization, especially as we continue to expand our
investment in innovation, customer experience and customer success,”
said Bob DeSantis, President and Chief Operating Officer at Conga.
“Showing our customers that we are serious about compliance and security
is not only critical to the customer experience but the key to building
trusting relationships.”
“Conga is a mature organization that has integrated compliance into
their culture,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice.
“Their desire to effectively communicate audit results is at the heart
of the SOC 2 report. Security, availability, and confidentiality
controls have been thoroughly tested to provide a greater level of
assurance to the users of Conga's services.”
For more information on Conga’s security practices, visit getconga.com/why-conga/security.
About Conga
Conga is the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation. From
collaboration and creation, through contract management and negotiation,
to agreement and e-signature, the Conga Suite has set the standard for
automating business productivity and CRM investment through end-to-end
Digital Document Transformation. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga
Composer® , Conga Collaborate™, Conga Contracts™, Conga Grid™, Conga
Sign™ and Conga Orchestrate™, drives segment-leading ROI by simplifying
and automating intelligent data, documents, contracts, signing, and
reporting outcomes.
As a top global Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga produces the
highest volume downloaded paid app on the entire AppExchange. In fact,
more than 850,000 users in 85 countries across virtually all industries
rely on Conga applications to drive digital document transformation,
including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.
The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global
operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or
follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF
Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to
over 800 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The
firm has more than a decade of experience in information security and
compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that
strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice
most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST
CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information,
visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com,
follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit),
or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005550/en/