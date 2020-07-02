Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development DAF/COMP/WD(2020)7 Unclassified English - Or. English 4 June 2020 DIRECTORATE FOR FINANCIAL AND ENTERPRISE AFFAIRS COMPETITION COMMITTEE Conglomerate effects of mergers-Note by the United States 10 June 2020 This document reproduces a written contribution from the United States submitted for Item 1 of the 133rdOECD Competition Committee meeting on 10-16 June 2020. More documents related to this discussion can be found athttp://www.oecd.org/daf/competition/conglomerate-effects-of-mergers.htm Please contact Mr James MANCINI if you have questions about this document. [Email:James.MANCINI@oecd.org] JT03462557 OFDE

1. Overview

1.The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") (together, "the Agencies") submit this paper to describe antitrust analysis in the United States (U.S.) with respect to so-called conglomerate effects of mergers.

2. For purposes of this Roundtable, the OECD Secretariat describes conglomerate effects as a distinct category of competitive effects arising from transactions in which theparties' products are not in the same antitrust product market and the products are not inputsor outputs of one another, but in which the products are complementary or in closely related markets. The Agencies typically do not view such mergers through a distinct lens, finding that our standard theories of horizontal and vertical harm capture most modern, economically-sound theories of what the OECD Secretariat describes as "conglomerate"effects.

3. Throughout this submission, we will distinguish between mergers of complementsand mergers of unrelated products, both of which could potentially fall under the OECD'sdescription of conglomerate mergers. Mergers of complements may raise concerns analogous to those raised by mergers of vertically related firms, and these concerns are more appropriately addressed through vertical merger analysis. While common verticalarrangements involve a goods manufacturer and either an "upstream" input supplier or a "downstream" retailer,the U.S. vertical framework encompasses a broader range of commercial relationships involving suppliers of complementary assets, goods, or services. The U.S. vertical framework is broad enough to address the potential for competitive harmfrom "diagonal"mergers (which combine firms or assets at different stages of competing supply chains) and mergers of complements. Also, some mergers between firms supplying broad product ranges can raise horizontal concerns about a loss of future competition, even if the portfolios contain limited substitute products. Conglomerate mergers that raise neither vertical nor horizontal concerns are unlikely to be problematic under U.S. merger law.

4. Mergers involving complementary products can harm consumers and competition in a variety of ways that are readily addressed through enforcement using establishedtheories of horizontal or vertical harm. For example, horizontal "potential competition"concerns can arise where there is reason to believe that the firms could or would offer substitute products or services in the future, even if they are not offering substitutes in the market today. Vertical concerns can arise if there is reason to believe the merged company will have the ability and incentive to exclude competitors or raise its rivals' costs. Mergersof complements can also diminish competition by enabling or encouraging post-merger coordinated interaction among firms in one or more relevant markets. Adverse competitive effects under any of these scenarios can involve higher prices, lower product quality, or reduced investment and innovation that otherwise would occur absent the merger.

5. Mergers that combine unrelated products can result in procompetitive benefits if their production or distribution uses the same assets, inputs, or know-how. For instance, when suppliers combine their assets to jointly produce multiple final products for customers, a merger can eliminate contracting frictions and allow for profit maximization over a larger set of products. A single firm able to coordinate how these assets are used may be able to streamline production, inventory management, or distribution.

6. Mergers that combine complements may allow additional benefits. For example, a merged firm that controlled the production and distribution of complements may be able to create innovative benefits from using the products together in ways that would have beenhard to achieve though arm's-length contracts.As compared to arm's-length contracting, an integrated firm making complementary products may more readily internalize pricing externalities, or realize lower costs or improved quality. A key lesson learned from prior U.S. experience is that, in the absence of evidence of consumer harm in a relevant market, the presence of these sorts of efficienciesbenefitscompetition and consumers, even if the merged firm will become a more effective competitor or gain share.

7. In the following sections, this paper will first describe the legal framework that applies to all mergers, including mergers of complements and unrelated products, in the United States. Next, we describe the evolution of the U.S. approach to evaluating conglomerate mergers. We then consider how current economic literature could inform merger analyses going forward. Finally, we note examples of recent horizontal and verticalcases in which the merging firms' presence in complementary or adjacent markets was animportant factor in competitive effects and remedy analysis.

2. Legal Standard for Review of Mergers

8. In the United States, mergers are subject to review under Section 7 of the ClaytonAct, 15 U.S.C. § 18, which prohibits mergers if "in any line of commerce or . . . in anysection of the country, the effect of such acquisition may be substantially to lessen competition, or to tend to create a monopoly." In applying Section 7, all mergers are "testedby the same standard, whether they are classified as horizontal, vertical, conglomerate orother."1In 1950, Congress even redrafted Section 7 in part "to make plain that § 7 applied not only to mergers between actual competitors, but also to vertical and conglomerate mergers whose effect may tend to lessen competition in any line of commerce in any sectionof the country."2

9. U.S. courts apply a three-phase burden-shifting framework when analyzing mergers under Section 7. First, the plaintiff bears the burden of establishing a prima facie case that the merger is likely to produce anticompetitive effects in a relevant market.3Anticompetitive effects may include increased price, reduced output, diminished innovation, or reduced variety and quality.4If the plaintiff succeeds at the first step, thecourt determines whether the defendants have rebutted the plaintiff's prima facie case withevidence that the merger is unlikely substantially to lessen competition (e.g., by demonstrating that the merger is likely to generate sufficient efficiencies that would nototherwise be achieved). Finally, if the defendants do rebut the government's prima faciecase, the burden of producing additional evidence of anticompetitive effects shifts back to the plaintiff, and merges with the ultimate burden of persuasion, which remains with the plaintiff at all times.5If the result of the presentation of evidence is an "appreciable danger"

1FTC v. Procter & Gamble Co., 386 U.S. 568, 577 (1967).

2Brown Shoe Co. v. United States, 370 U.S. 294, 316-17 (1962). The associated House Report specifically included non-horizontal mergers within the amendment, stating that "the law would be violated, even though there did not

exist any competition between the acquiring …and the acquired … firms."HR. Rep. No. 81-1191 at 11 (1949).

3FTC v. Penn State Hershey Med. Ctr., 838 F.3d 327, 337-38 (2016).

4United States v. Anthem, Inc., 855 F.3d 345, 366-67 (2017).

5United States v. Baker Hughes Inc., 908 F.2d 981, 983 (1990).

of anticompetitive effects,6then Section 7 requires the court "to arrest [those] anticompetitive tendencies in their incipiency."7

10. Although the same framework applies regardless of the type of merger under review, courts have established a presumption of harm from horizontal mergers that is not applied for vertical and conglomerate mergers. For horizontal mergers, harm tocompetition is presumed from "undue concentration in the market for a particular product in a particular geographic area."8For vertical and conglomerate mergers, no such presumption is available because such mergers do not involve an increase in market concentration. Rather, the plaintiff must prove that the merger under review is likely to substantially lessen competition by a fact-specific inquiry into whether there is an appreciable danger of anticompetitive effects relying on sound theories of economic harm.

3. Evolution of the U.S. Approach to Evaluating Mergers of Complements and Unrelated Products

11. Today, the United States is firmly committed to the core values that antitrust laws protect competition, efficiency, and consumer welfare rather than individual competitors. During the ten-year period from 1965 to 1975, however, the Agencies challenged several mergers of unrelated products under theories that were antithetical to those values.9The"entrenchment" doctrine, in particular, condemned mergers if they strengthened an alreadydominant firm through greater efficiencies, or gave the acquired firm access to a broader line of products or greater financial resources, thereby making life harder for smaller rivals. This approach is no longer viewed as valid under U.S. law or economic theory.

12. The entrenchment theory is embodied in the U.S. Supreme Court decision inFTC v. Procter & Gamble Co.10In that case, Procter & Gamble, a large, diversified manufacturer of household products, primarily soaps and detergents, was attempting to acquire Clorox, which had a 49 percent market share in the household bleach market. Although P&G did not manufacture bleach, the Supreme Court agreed with the FTC that the acquisition might substantially lessen competition. In addition to concerns that the acquisition would eliminate P&G as a potential entrant into the bleach market (a valid horizontal theory), according to the Court, "the substitution of the powerful acquiring firmfor the smaller, but already dominant, firm may substantially reduce the competitive structure of the industry by raising entry barriers and by dissuading the smaller firms from aggressively competing."11

13. These cases stimulated a critical examination, and ultimate rejection, of the theory by legal and economic scholars and the Agencies. In theirAntitrust Lawtreatise, Phillip Areeda and Donald Turner showed that to condemn conglomerate mergers because they might enable the merged firm to capture cost savings and other efficiencies, thus giving it

6United Statesv.H&R Block, 833 F. Supp. 2d 36, 49 (2011).

7United States v. Phila. Nat'l Bank, 374 U.S. 321, 362 (1962).

8United States v. Anthem, Inc., 855 F.3d 345, 349 (2017).

9These theories are discussed in more detail in the DOJ's submission for the October 2001 Roundtable on Portfolio Effects in Conglomerate Mergers, "Range Effects: The United States Perspective,"

https://www.justice.gov/atr/department-justice-11.

10386 U.S. 568 (1967).

11Id.at 578.

a competitive advantage over other firms, is contrary to sound antitrust policy, because cost savings are socially desirable.12It is now recognized that efficiency and aggressivecompetition benefit consumers, even if rivals that fail to offer an equally "good deal" sufferloss of sales or market share. Mergers are one means by which firms can improve their ability to compete. It would be illogical, then, to prohibit mergersbecausethey facilitate efficiency or innovation in production. Unless a merger creates or enhances market power or facilitates its exercise through the elimination of competition-in which case it is prohibited under Section 7-it will not harm, and more likely will benefit, consumers.13

14. Another theory put forward in early cases posited that an acquisition could violate Section 7 if it created a substantial possibility for reciprocal dealing. Reciprocity arises in situations in which a company may have leverage in selling to another company because it is a purchaser or potential purchaser of a product from that company. InFTC v. Consolidated Foods Corp.,14the Supreme Court held that the creation of such opportunities through merger could violate Section 7 because the reciprocity made possible by such anacquisition injects "'an irrelevant and alien factor' . . . into the choice among competingproducts, creating at the least 'a priority on the business at equal prices.'" It went on to explain, "a threatened withdrawal of orders if products of an affiliate cease being bought,as well as a conditioning of future purchases on the receipt of orders for products of thataffiliate, is an anticompetitive practice."15Like entrenchment, this theory has been heavily criticized and today would be pursued only where there would be a significant foreclosure effect.16

15. Critical reflection on these early cases ultimately led the Agencies to increase economic rigor in antitrust analysis and place greater emphasis on consumer welfare andefficiency. This shift led to the DOJ's decision in 2001 to clear with minimal conditionstheGE/Honeywellmerger and a rare divergencewith the European Commission's DGCompetition, which decided to block the merger. In that case, both GE and Honeywell manufactured airplane engines, but the DOJ determined that there was no direct overlapbecause GE's business focused on jet engines for large commercial aircraft, whileHoneywell's focused on engines for small regional jets, avionics, and nonavionic systemssuch as landing gear and auxiliary power units. DG Competition blocked the merger basedon concerns that it would strengthen GE's market power for large jet engines, and that it would enable Honeywell to gain a dominant position in the small engine, avionics, and nonavionics markets. The DOJ did not share these concerns, which it viewed as reminiscent of the discarded entrenchment theories of the 1960s and 1970s.17

16. On the other hand, the Agencies have challenged mergers of complements based on vertical theories. For example, in March 2020, DOJ required divestitures to address vertical concerns arising from the proposed merger of United Technologies Corporation

12Phillip E. Areeda & Donald F. Turner,Antitrust Law(1980).

13Horizontal Merger Guidelines, U.S. Dep't of Justice and Fed. Trade Comm'n (Aug. 2010),http://www.justice.gov/atr/public/guidelines/hmg-2010.html. Note that a merger can entrench market power by raising the costs of competitors and entrants.

14380 U.S. 592 (1965).

15Id.at 594.

16See, e.g., McWane Inc., v. FTC, 783 F. 3d 814 (11th Cir. 2015),cert. denied136 S, Ct. 1452 (2016).

17For a detailed discussion ofGE/Honeywell, seeDOJ's submission for the October 2001 OECD Roundtable onPortfolio Effects inConglomerate Mergers, "Range Effects: The United States Perspective,"https://www.justice.gov/atr/department-justice-11.

