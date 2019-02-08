Congo Ebola Outbreak: A Public Health Emergency of International Concern

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) echoes calls by authors of a recent
article in The
Lancet for World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr.
Tedros Ghebreyesus to reconvene the Emergency Committee to consider
declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC),
opening the doors for increased international cooperation to stamp out
the current Ebola outbreak that is ravaging the Democratic Republic of
the Congo (DRC).
“Traditional methods for containing Ebola in the Congo simply will not
work,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “Not only are we
seeing an over 50% mortality rate, ongoing political instability and
armed conflict are disrupting response efforts and making the populace
increasingly distrustful. To further complicate the situation, migration
from affected areas threatens the entire region. AHF calls on the WHO to
reconvene the Emergency Committee and declare a PHEIC. Ebola is a world
problem – not an Africa problem – and the WHO should have every asset at
its disposal that the international community can provide. That cannot
happen if the status quo is maintained.”
It is clear that this outbreak meets the criteria for declaring a
PHEIC—it must be put into place. The WHO’s response cannot falter under
the pressures of violence and instability, and it must leverage
everything in its power to stop the current outbreak. AHF believes it is
time to run towards the danger and respond to the call.
