Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Congo Ebola Outbreak: A Public Health Emergency of International Concern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:01am EST

Largest global AIDS organization echoes calls from The Lancet urging reevaluation of emergency declaration in the Congo

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) echoes calls by authors of a recent article in The Lancet for World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus to reconvene the Emergency Committee to consider declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), opening the doors for increased international cooperation to stamp out the current Ebola outbreak that is ravaging the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“Traditional methods for containing Ebola in the Congo simply will not work,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “Not only are we seeing an over 50% mortality rate, ongoing political instability and armed conflict are disrupting response efforts and making the populace increasingly distrustful. To further complicate the situation, migration from affected areas threatens the entire region. AHF calls on the WHO to reconvene the Emergency Committee and declare a PHEIC. Ebola is a world problem – not an Africa problem – and the WHO should have every asset at its disposal that the international community can provide. That cannot happen if the status quo is maintained.”

It is clear that this outbreak meets the criteria for declaring a PHEIC—it must be put into place. The WHO’s response cannot falter under the pressures of violence and instability, and it must leverage everything in its power to stop the current outbreak. AHF believes it is time to run towards the danger and respond to the call.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million clients in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03aSNC LAVALIN : Singh calls for ethics probe into alleged political direction in SNC-Lavalin case
AQ
05:02aSOUND ON : Mastercard Debuts Sonic Brand
BU
05:01aCONGO EBOLA OUTBREAK : A Public Health Emergency of International Concern
BU
04:56aJEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says National Enquirer owner tried to blackmail him
RE
04:46aAustralian thermal coal prices fall to lowest since April 2018 on weak China demand
RE
04:45aWELLS FARGO : Provides Update on Restoring Services for Customers
BU
04:40aKIBARAN RESOURCES : Response to Appendix 5B Query
PU
04:26aEuronet Worldwide Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
04:25aHITACHI : February 8, 2019Fundamental technology to support the early diagnosis of neurodevelopmental disorders from brain response at the time of medication
PU
04:16aNikon gets Foxconn request to delay equipment installation at China plant
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.