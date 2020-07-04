Log in
Congo and the chocolate factory

07/04/2020 | 05:59am EDT

Lowa chocolate factory is the first locally-owned producer of chocolate in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Fulfilling the dream of Kalinda Salumu.

He had long wanted to revive plantations that were abandoned after Congo gained independence.

"It's really easy to make chocolate because we have raw materials. We have cocoa, and it's the best cocoa in all the world."

For decades, eastern Congo's natural riches have endured cycles of violence in the area.

But before the country fell apart in the 1990s Congo exported coffee and cocoa.

Aisha Kalinda is the owner's granddaughter and she now works in the family business.

She takes pride in seeing what her country can produce.

"Most people don't know that chocolate can actually be made in DRC. They usually think chocolate is from the UK, from the US. Yet we also have our plantations here, but people have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it's something from abroad, that cannot be made in Africa. So, we decided to break that rule and make the chocolate."

Congo has seen more interest in its cocoa beans from the likes of Starbucks as its rich volcanic soils help them thrive.

Exports jumped to 11,000 tonnes in 2016 - way up from 600 tonnes in 2000.

Kalinda's harvest doesn't yet produce enough beans to export abroad.

But for now his chocolate is building a devoted local following in the capital Goma.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.03% 451.18 Delayed Quote.-15.99%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.14% 147.28 Delayed Quote.-14.63%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.34% 73.78 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
