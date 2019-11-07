Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Congo disputes Canadian miner Banro's suspension of operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:30am EST

Democratic Republic of Congo has declared "null and void" Canadian gold miner Banro Corporation's suspension of operations at several of its sites in the central African country.

In September Banro said its Namoya mine in eastern Congo was overwhelmed by Mai Mai militiamen, forcing the miner to declare force majeure and suspend operations at its Namoya, Lugushwa, and Kamituga sites while its Twangiza site remained operational.

It was the culmination of months of attacks on the mine during which several employees were kidnapped.

In a letter to Banro management dated Nov. 4, seen by Reuters, the minister of labor and social welfare Néné Ilunga Nkulu disputed Banro's declaration of force majeure - a legal clause that, when invoked, can free a company from meeting contractual obligations.

The minister said Banro did not go through the proper procedures in declaring force majeure.

Among other reasons for disputing force majeure she said that Namoya is still in production, and that Banro Corporation has no legal identity in DRC and therefore does not exist.

The government claims it is Banro's subsidiaries in Congo that have legal status in the country, not the Canada-based parent.

Banro Chief Executive Officer Brett Richards told Reuters he has power of attorney to demand force majeure on behalf of Banro's Congo subsidiary companies. Still, he said he plans to re-submit the request through the directors of the subsidiaries.

Richards also disputed the minister's claim that Namoya is still in production, saying the mine has been inactive since he ordered evacuation of the site on Sept. 16.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify Namoya's production status.

Auguy Musafiri, governor of Maniema province where Banro's Namoya gold mine is located, told Reuters he is in negotiations with Banro over the suspension which would result in mine employees losing their jobs, hurting the region's economy.

Richards said his main priority was winning government support to secure the mining sites.

"The matter before us is the security issue and that needs to be resolved before we restart the mine," he said in a phone interview.

Richards met with President Felix Tshisekedi on Sept. 24 and subsequently spoke with several ministries to coordinate a response to the militia.

"It's being secured by private security and by the government," he said.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland in Kinshasa and Fiston Mahamba in Goma, Writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aCanada's yield advantage seen underpinning loonie over coming year
RE
06:36aCommerzbank warns of profit drop for 2019
RE
06:30aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Key Policy Rate Cut to 2.25%
PU
06:30aCongo disputes Canadian miner Banro's suspension of operations
RE
06:23aChina says it has agreed with U.S. to cancel tariffs in phases
RE
06:20aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : The Well-being Index maintains the recovery started in 2013, mainly due to the Material living conditions Index improvement
PU
06:20aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Gross monthly earnings per employee have increased by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter of 2019, to 1,220
PU
06:10aChancellor promises tax cuts to voters
RE
06:03aNo EU budget action against Italy for now - Moscovici
RE
06:03aSON OF DALIAN WANDA'S CHAIRMAN LISTED AS DEBTOR BY CHINESE COURT : news website
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release Q4 FY 2019
4AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Banks, funds propose shorter trading day in Europe, bourses split
5APPLE INC. : AMS launches new Osram bid, courts investors with concessions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group