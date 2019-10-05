Congo says IMF is considering new financial support

The IMF suspended its last financial aid to Congo - a loan programme worth more than $500 million - in 2012 after the government failed to provide sufficient details on the sale of state mining assets to an offshore company.

In a statement following a cabinet meeting, the government said: "The IMF will examine within six months a short-term programme with the government." It provided no further details.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said last month that a political transition in which Felix Tshisekedi succeeded longtime President Joseph Kabila in January provided an opportunity to address deep-seated economic challenges.

Congo is a leading miner of cobalt, copper, gold, tin and diamonds but remains one of the world's least developed countries, largely due to corruption and poor governance.

