Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Congo suspends board and management of state diamond miner MIBA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 04:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Diamonds are pictured during an official presentation by diamond producer Alrosa in Moscow

The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended the board of directors and management of state-controlled diamond mining company MIBA, after an audit revealed significant irregularities, the government said in a statement.

The audit identified a host of problems including compliance, governance, production and financial management, the statement by Congo president's office said following a council of ministers meeting on Friday.

It added that Congo's mines ministry will propose measures to revamp the company.

Founded in 1961, MIBA was formerly a jewel in minerals-rich Congo's minerals industry, with gold, nickel and cooper in its portfolio. However, years of mismanagement, illegal mining, smuggling, and political instability have hobbled the company.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Christina Fincher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aMikhail Mishustin signs resolution on reimbursement of self-emlpoyed tax
PU
06:05aPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Government broadens agrarians' access to soft loans
PU
05:45aDemocrats Stick With Tax-Rise Policies as They Make Plans for 2021 Majority
DJ
05:40aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Bonds and Related Tawarruq
PU
05:36aGerman economic stimulus plan could be worth 75 billion-80 billion - paper
RE
05:09aCanada to promote holidays at home because of COVID-19 border closures
RE
04:46aCongo suspends board and management of state diamond miner MIBA
RE
04:20aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Role in Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism
PU
04:15aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa engages with SANEF
PU
03:48aEgyptian hotels reopened with reduced occupancy are nearly full - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : Amazon removes racist messages after they appear on some product listings
3MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Main events scheduled for Monday, June 1
4LG CHEM, LTD. : LG CHEM : Probe blames safety lapses for deadly India gas leak
5YouTube Entrepreneur Matt Par to Host a Free Training Webinar That Will Help Millennials Monetize Their Cha..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group