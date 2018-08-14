Congratulations to InCadence Strategic Solutions on Becoming a 2018 Virginia Leader in Export Trade

InCadence Strategic Solutions, a leading provider of biometrics/identity
management, data solutions, tactical communications and operational
intelligence support services, has graduated the 2018 Virginia Leaders
in Export Trade (VALET) Program. The VALET program assists Virginia
exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are
committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.
InCadence
is one of only thirteen companies this year in the Commonwealth of
Virginia to complete the two-year international business acceleration
program. As a Prince William County-based business, located just 20
miles from Washington D.C., InCadence has ease of access to a superior
multi-modal transportation
infrastructure - by air, land or sea - that helps businesses specialized
in international exporting.
“The VALET program has provided a valuable partnership for InCadence
over the past two years. They have provided a tremendous amount of
mentorship as well as resources to assist us in expanding into
international markets. We look forward to continuing our relationship
with the great team at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership,”
said InCadence President, Anthony Iasso.
“We congratulate InCadence and its employees on this outstanding
achievement,” said Jeffrey Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Prince
William County Department of Economic Development. “They are a
strong and vibrant member of the business community that helps make
Prince William County what it is today - one of the largest and fastest
growing counties in Virginia!”
VALET is the Virginia
Economic Development Partnership’s marquee international trade
program that helps Virginia companies gain a profitable foothold in
global markets. VALET combines three essential ingredients—planning,
expertise and capital—to generate an increase in international sales
opportunities for Virginia businesses. For more information on the VALET
Program, visit: https://exportvirginia.org/services/programs-grants/.
About InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp.
InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp., founded in 2009, is a rapidly
growing Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Prince
William County, Virginia. The company has built a strong reputation for
providing cutting-edge technical solutions for government and commercial
clients in the areas of Biometrics and Identity Management, Data
Solutions, Tactical Communications and Operational Intelligence.
InCadence maintains a DCAA Approved accounting system and certifications
and standards of CMMI ML2 Dev, ISO:9001-2008, ISO 20000, and ISO 27000.
For more information about InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp. visit: www.incadencecorp.com.
