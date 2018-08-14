Congratulations to InCadence Strategic Solutions on Becoming a 2018 Virginia Leader in Export Trade

InCadence Strategic Solutions, a leading provider of biometrics/identity management, data solutions, tactical communications and operational intelligence support services, has graduated the 2018 Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. The VALET program assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

InCadence is one of only thirteen companies this year in the Commonwealth of Virginia to complete the two-year international business acceleration program. As a Prince William County-based business, located just 20 miles from Washington D.C., InCadence has ease of access to a superior multi-modal transportation infrastructure - by air, land or sea - that helps businesses specialized in international exporting.

“The VALET program has provided a valuable partnership for InCadence over the past two years. They have provided a tremendous amount of mentorship as well as resources to assist us in expanding into international markets. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the great team at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership,” said InCadence President, Anthony Iasso.

“We congratulate InCadence and its employees on this outstanding achievement,” said Jeffrey Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development. “They are a strong and vibrant member of the business community that helps make Prince William County what it is today - one of the largest and fastest growing counties in Virginia!”

VALET is the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s marquee international trade program that helps Virginia companies gain a profitable foothold in global markets. VALET combines three essential ingredients—planning, expertise and capital—to generate an increase in international sales opportunities for Virginia businesses. For more information on the VALET Program, visit: https://exportvirginia.org/services/programs-grants/.

About InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp.

InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp., founded in 2009, is a rapidly growing Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Prince William County, Virginia. The company has built a strong reputation for providing cutting-edge technical solutions for government and commercial clients in the areas of Biometrics and Identity Management, Data Solutions, Tactical Communications and Operational Intelligence. InCadence maintains a DCAA Approved accounting system and certifications and standards of CMMI ML2 Dev, ISO:9001-2008, ISO 20000, and ISO 27000. For more information about InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp. visit: www.incadencecorp.com.

