Congratulatory telegrams to the President of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives congratulatory telegrams and letters from heads of foreign states and international organizations on the occasion of the Holy holiday of Eid al-Adha.

In his telegram, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's great contribution to the comprehensive strengthening of ties of friendship and brotherhood, trade, economic, social, spiritual and educational relations between the two states, as well as to the fight against common threats to our peoples.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov is convinced that the strategic partnership, friendship, alliance and good-neighborly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will continue to be strengthened with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's personal support, and for the benefit of the interests of the peoples of the two states.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed his firm intention to joint work with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to comprehensively promote interaction aimed at strengthening and expanding relations of creative cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow wished to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health, happiness and luck in all good deeds and endeavors, as well peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan writes in his letter: 'On my own behalf and on behalf of my people, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the Eid al-Adha holiday. On this sacred holiday, which unites us in this difficult time, I wish you good health and happiness, as well as peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.'

Warm words of congratulations to President Tokayev on the occasion of Eid al-Adha were also sent by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King of Jordan Abdullah II, King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, King of Morocco Mohammed VI, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, leaders of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, as well as by Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen, ISESCO Director-General Dr. Salim M. Al-Malik, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board, Co-Chairman of Interreligious Council of the CIS Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pasha-zadeh.

Congratulatory telegrams continue to be received.