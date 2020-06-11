Congress Confronts Summer Deadlines for Stimulus Spending Decisions

By Kate Davidson and Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- With the Federal Reserve pledging to do whatever it can to pull the U.S. out of a recession, it is now up to Congress to decide how much more of a spending boost the economy needs, and what form it should take.

Important deadlines are looming. Millions of jobless Americans will see their extra unemployment benefits disappear at the end of July unless Congress extends them. Deferred tax payments are due July 15. And many state and local governments must complete annual budgets by June 30. They are counting on more federal aid to close gaping deficits that have forced them to cut spending and lay off workers.

Decisions on additional spending depend largely on differing views of the outlook for a recovery. While an unexpected drop in unemployment in May to 13.3% suggested a nascent upturn might be under way, some economists warned not to place too much faith in a single month's numbers.

"I'm concerned this will be interpreted as the all-clear signal -- that the economy will recover on its own," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz. "The first steps of coming out of the lockdown look like a very sharp recovery, but then it gets a lot tougher."

Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday committed the Fed "to do whatever we can for as long as it takes" to support the economy. Fed officials projected no plans to raise interest rates through 2022 and said they would maintain the recent pace of securities purchases, effectively ending gradual reductions.

Asked at a news conference if more government spending was warranted, Mr. Powell said: "Of course if there were more fiscal support, you would see better results sooner. But that's a question for Congress."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said there would "definitely" be another economic-relief bill. He added: "Whatever we do going forward needs to be much more targeted, particularly to the industries and small businesses that are having the most difficulty reopening."

House Democrats last month passed a $3.5 trillion stimulus bill, which includes extending the enhanced jobless benefits through the end of the year and relief for cities and states. Senate Republicans prefer to take a wait-and-see approach to evaluate what is working and what isn't from already approved money, and they have voiced concerns about deficit spending.

The $600 a week in extra jobless benefits approved by Congress in March was intended to make up for incomes lost as workplaces closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Those extra benefits left many jobless workers with higher incomes than they had on the job.

Many Republicans now say those benefits are too generous and will discourage people from returning to work as the economy reopens. "We'll be in a very different place in July where the opportunity for people to return to work will be far greater," Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told lawmakers Tuesday.

White House officials are considering shrinking the extra payments after July to $250 to $350, or setting them as a share of a worker's salary.

Republicans, including Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio), have proposed hiring bonuses to provide incentives to return to work as lockdowns end, and to offer support to households when jobless benefits expire. Lawmakers in both parties support wage subsidies to employers delivered through a tax credit.

Employers unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs last month, suggesting that an upturn may have begun in May. But the economy still has nearly 20 million fewer jobs than it did in February, and many economists expect an uneven recovery.

"Even with the good news, we know we're still in a very deep hole -- much deeper than the hole ever got during the Great Recession a dozen years ago," said David Wilcox, former chief economist at the Federal Reserve who is now at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Fed officials on Wednesday released updated projections showing their median expectation for unemployment to average 9.3% in the final three months of this year.

Allowing the jobless benefits to expire could turn into an economic disaster if businesses aren't able to rehire quickly or workers are left without child care and can't return to their jobs, said Ernie Tedeschi, an analyst at Evercore ISI.

"On July 31, anybody who's unemployed effectively gets a 50-75% wage cut overnight, in the middle of summer, right on the cusp of back-to-school shopping season," he said.

On the other hand, extending the extra jobless benefits might be less critical if employment surges in coming months.

In a forthcoming paper, Fed economists studied how many households might have enough liquid savings or cash assistance provided by the March CARES Act to cover three to six months of living expenses. The act included $1,200 in direct cash payments to most adults and $500 to dependent children, in addition to enhanced benefits for jobless people.

The economists found that 42% of families had enough savings to cover at least three months of expenses. That rose to 57% after factoring in traditional unemployment benefits and to 85% after including the more generous benefits in the CARES Act.

Another point of contention is aid to state and local governments. Since February, they have cut a total of 1.5 million jobs, an 8% drop that is twice the decline seen during and after the 2007-09 recession.

The CARES Act provided $150 billion in grants to state and local governments to cover coronavirus-related costs. State and local officials have said they need unrestricted money to cover budget shortfalls caused by plunging tax revenues and higher costs for unemployment benefits.

The House-passed measure would provide $1 trillion to help states plug those budget holes. Republicans and White House officials have said they won't support additional aid to help states address fiscal challenges that pre-date the pandemic.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a liberal think tank, estimates states will face a $765 billion budget shortfall through 2022.

Local governments won't recoup the sales taxes and other revenues lost as a result of consumption that didn't occur during lockdowns, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an interview last month.

"At a time where we need to grow faster and reduce the unemployment rate, you want to avoid doing things that are, in fact, contractionary at the same time," Mr. Kaplan said. That makes more help for cities and states "one obvious thing that needs to be done."

