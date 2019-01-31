Congress Just Can't Quit Government Shutdowns

By Kristina Peterson and Joshua Jamerson

WASHINGTON -- After the third partial government closure in less than two years, Congress has had enough. But shutting down shutdowns isn't proving easy.

Lawmakers from both parties, in both the House and Senate, have proposed a flurry of bills to avoid any future shutdowns following the record five-week funding gap that ended Friday. But while nearly everyone agrees with the principle, there is less consensus over how to actually do it, diminishing the prospect of any legislation becoming law.

To begin with, it isn't clear that congressional leaders would be willing to sacrifice their most effective cudgel at compelling lawmakers to reach spending deals. Lawmakers who hold out for the best possible terms are often only willing to compromise when facing the prospect of a punishing shutdown. Lawmakers last March, for instance, barely had time to read a 2,232-page spending bill before it became law.

"Congress works best under a deadline, without a doubt," said Rep. Mike Simpson (R., Idaho), a longtime member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Congressional leaders this week said they supported the idea of preventing future shutdowns, but stopped short of endorsing any of the various proposals being considered.

"I'd be open to anything that you could agree to on a bipartisan basis to make them pretty hard to occur," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said this week. "There's some differences about how to craft that."

The proposals gaining the most traction in both chambers rely on the idea of automatically extending current funding if no new spending agreement is in place. Congress often passes short-term spending bills known as continuing resolutions, or CRs, to avoid a shutdown.

But some lawmakers are concerned that could establish incentives to lock in current spending levels and not cut new budget deals. For example, such a resolution if passed now would keep current spending at levels agreed to when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress -- and not reflect the new Democratic House majority, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

"If we had automatic CRs, you continue with whatever was put in place under the old leadership -- that really doesn't allow democracy to work, " she said. "I'm supportive of the intent to not use government shutdowns, I just think we have to be careful about the mechanisms."

Some Republicans have supported automatic continuing resolutions in the past because they can keep funding flat, said Sarah Binder, a political-science professor at George Washington University and a fellow at the Brookings Institution. Democrats haven't traditionally supported such proposals, but their recent feuds with President Trump and the GOP may be changing their minds about the need to rule out shutdowns.

"In general, I see lawmakers' new enthusiasm for automatic CRs as an insurance policy," she said.

Another route some lawmakers are exploring: withholding the salaries of the president, vice president, and members of Congress for the entirety of a government shutdown. That bill, introduced this week by GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and two Democrats, Jared Golden of Maine and Max Rose of New York, would defuse one of the most politically embarrassing elements of the last shutdown, during which lawmakers were paid, while roughly 800,000 federal workers weren't.

The bill would also automatically place pay for those officials in escrow for each day of a shutdown, to be released once government is reopened. Lawmakers can already ask congressional administrators to withhold their pay.

A group of more than 20 freshman Democrats is pushing a similar bill named the Shutdown to End All Shutdowns, which would withhold lawmakers' pay during a funding gap, restrict their travel and limit federal funds for some executive branch disbursements, such as for bonuses. The bill would also extend current funding if lawmakers haven't reached a new spending agreement.

"We wanted something with teeth," said Rep. Dean Phillips, a freshman Democrat from Minnesota who supports the bill. "By so doing, we feel that it will provide a disincentive for further shutdowns and an incentive to get the job done on time."

Calls for cutting lawmaker compensation during shutdowns have grown louder after the longest lapse in funding in U.S. history, but doing so is legally complicated. The 27th amendment bans "varying the compensation" of representatives and senators until after an election has occurred.

The definition of varying is up for debate, said Carlton Larson, a law professor at the University of California, Davis.

"There's absolutely no case law on this at all," he said. "If they want to be ultra cautious, just make the whole thing happen after the next intervention election," which would be in 2020.

The measure that Mr. Phillips and other freshmen support would implement the lawmaker pay provisions after the 2020 elections. Mr. Crenshaw's bill would enact the provision immediately, according to an aide, opening it up to possible legal challenges.

