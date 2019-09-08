Congress Returns From Summer Break With Lengthy Agenda

By Siobhan Hughes and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Congress returns from an August recess on Monday evening to face a broad array of issues, with spending, trade policy, guns and an expanded border wall all potential flashpoints. Adding to the complication: Lawmakers are already keeping an eye on next year's elections.

In a political climate in which fresh issues emerge nearly every day from the White House, the campaign trail, the geopolitical scene and beyond, lawmakers are setting themselves up for a frenzy of activity. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the government funded. It is fighting over a legislative response to last month's shootings in Texas and Ohio, grappling with President Trump's decision to finance construction of a wall at the southern U.S. border by redirecting funds from military construction projects, and weighing the economic consequences of his trade war with China.

The issues have already started to seep into the 2020 elections, stirring up partisan animosity while some negotiators would like to strike deals on trade, guns and border security.

"Both parties have an incentive to prove that they can be trusted with power to govern -- but neither party seems to be ready to share the credit with the other party," said Sarah Binder, a political-science professor at George Washington University. "And so long as Trump remains so unpopular nationally and seemingly catering only to his base, that surely diminishes Democrats' willingness to go to the bargaining table."

The primary item on the agenda is to fund the government for fiscal year 2020, which begins on Oct. 1. The tight deadline has House Democrats prepared to pass a stopgap spending measure that would likely keep the government funded until Nov. 22 or Dec. 6, according to a House Democratic aide. But the Trump administration wants to include more funding for the southern border wall in the stopgap spending bill -- a move that Democrats say is unacceptable.

Though Congress has relied on short-term funding extensions frequently in recent years, some Republicans are hesitant to fund the military on a temporary basis.

"It's a combination of an inability to plan plus wasting resources that really make it more harmful for the military than any other part of government," said Rep. Mac Thornberry (R., Texas), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

The tenor of negotiations over the initial funding extension will presage the broader debate between the Congress and administration over the next year. The bill that funds the Department of Homeland Security -- which dictates how much money goes toward building the border wall -- is once again set to be the most politically contentious.

"The DHS bill has some very unique and difficult challenges, particularly the wall and ICE," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R., Tenn.), the top Republican on the panel that oversees funding for the Department of Homeland Security, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Congress also faces a Sept. 30 deadline to extend the nation's flood-insurance program and to authorize the Export-Import Bank, which facilitates export deals between U.S. manufacturers and overseas buyers. The House and the Senate also must iron out differences between alternative versions of a defense-authorization bill -- another potential vehicle for controversial measures.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has his own agenda: to confirm more conservative-leaning judges.

"We're not going to leave a single vacancy behind by the end of next year," he told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show last week. The GOP-controlled Senate has confirmed 163 judges during Mr. Trump's presidency, according to data from congress.gov.

Mr. Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) have yet to demonstrate that they can put together any deal that goes much beyond the basic task of keeping the government running. The Trump administration and House Democrats are circling around an agreement to ratify a new trade pact with Mexico and Canada, known as USMCA, but there are no signs of any breakthroughs. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D., Mass.) told the Democratic caucus on a call last week that he expected the pace of negotiations to pick up this month, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Eclipsing the North American deal is the trade war with China, which escalated on Sept. 1 with the rollout of a 15% tariff on about $270 billion of consumer goods from China. The tariffs could be passed through to shoppers, becoming a political issue, but also appeal to American workers who have lost their jobs to overseas rivals. The U.S. plans to raise tariffs on mostly nonconsumer items to 30% on Oct. 1 from 25%.

On guns, Democrats want new ownership restrictions -- the House Judiciary Committee votes this coming week on a trio of bills to tighten them and to criminalize the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines. But Mr. McConnell is now setting a high bar for action. Last week, he said he wouldn't bring gun legislation to the floor unless it was supported by Mr. Trump and would pass.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), the top Democrat in the Senate, said that a priority for Senate Democrats would be to bring a House-passed bill expanding background checks for gun purchases to the chamber's floor.

"Despite the severity of the gun violence epidemic in the United States, bipartisan, House-passed background check legislation still languishes in Leader McConnell's legislative graveyard," Mr. Schumer wrote in a letter to Senate Democrats this past week.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is campaigning for re-election next year on a tough stance on immigration, setting up new conflicts with Democrats, with the wall only one of many areas in which he is making it harder for immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees to live in the U.S.

For their part, House Democrats aim to continue their aggressive oversight of Mr. Trump, his family and his administration. A key moment will come on Sept. 17, when at least four current and former Trump administration officials, including former staff secretary Rob Porter and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, have been asked to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. It isn't clear whether they will appear, although Trump officials have made a practice of avoiding the requests, even when subpoenaed.

