Congress of Philippines : Committee approves bill on recognition of IPs educational systems

Committee approves bill on recognition of IPs educational systems

24-August-2018, 03:03:50 PM

The House Committee on Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples chaired by Rep. Nancy Catamco (2nd District, North Cotabato) approved the substitute bill to House Bill 4415, which seeks to recognize and institutionalize Indigenous Peoples (IPs) educational systems, and establish the guidelines for the accreditation, management and evaluation of learning institutions serving IP learners.

The Department of Education (DepEd) expressed support for the bill principally authored by Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat, Jr. (Lone District, Ifugao).

One of the key provisions of the bill is to recognize and institutionalize the various existing IP Educational Systems as part of the National Educational Systems, thereby realizing a Philippine Educational System that shall be truly inclusive and respectful of the diversity of learners.

It also provides that IPs shall have access to basic education that is rooted in the IPs history, cultural identity and self-determination.

Moreover, the bill establishes guidelines for the accreditation, management and evaluation of learning institutions serving IP learners.

It also incorporates an integrated rather than a segregated teaching strategy.

Lastly, the bill seeks to allow communities to directly manage and provide direction to all their school activities, with the elders having a primary role and responsibility in transferring knowledge.

Baguilat said ultimately, the bill will create programs in the context of IP cultures, customs, traditions, interests, and beliefs that will help the IPs not only participate in national development but also strengthen national unity.

Maria Lourie Victor, Officer-in-Charge of the DepEd Indigenous Peoples Education Office (IPsEO), said the DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Technical Skills Development Authority (TESDA) incorporated certain principles that could later be developed and included into higher and technical education.

During the Technical Working Group meeting (TWG), representatives from the IPsEO, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), Legal Assistance Center for Indigenous Filipinos (PANLIPI), and the Episcopal Commission on Indigenous Peoples (ECIP) were present.

'As articulated by the resource persons during the deliberations, we are mainstreaming existing independent IP Systems and interface a framework with the current educational systems', said Baguilat.

Upon the motion of Rep. Arlene Arcillas (3rd District, Laguna), the committee approved the committee report on the substitute bill.

Meanwhile during the hearing, the committee also approved the Committee Report on House Resolution 1752, authored by Baguilat, which seeks an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the death of Ifugao environmentalist Ricardo Pugong Mayumi and the worsening attacks against IPs around the country. | Jojo Menorca