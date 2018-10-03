Congress of Philippines : DA importation of red onions questioned

PRESS RELEASES

SOURCE: Press and Public Affairs Bureau

DA importation of red onions questioned

03 October 2018 12:16:50 PM

House Members have questioned the policy of the Department of Agriculture (D) of allowing importation of red onions despite the country's ample supply of the commodity.

The importation of red onions was raised Tuesday night during the plenary deliberation on the DA proposed budget of P49.8 billion for fiscal year 2019.

Rep. Estrellita Suansing (1st District, Nueva Ecija) asked the DA what triggered the importation of red onions. 'I just would like to know how come we already imported red onions when we still have stocks with the onion farmers,' Suansing said.

She asked Deputy Speaker and Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairman Arthur Yap about what should be the stock level of red onions that will signal importation. Yap sponsored the DA budget.

Yap explained that whenever the prices set by the DA, together with the private sector, are breached, then that is the time when importation is ordered. 'The triggering factor for the importation of the onions will be the prices of the onions in the market,' Yap said.

Suansing, Chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means, further asked if there is a need for consultation with the onion farmers prior to importation.

Yap replied that the minimum requirement is consultation, but if it is a question of permission, then DA secretary does his best to explain the situation to the onion farmers. 'Inasmuch as we are trying to protect the interest of the onion farmers, the interest of the consumers are also on the line,' Yap said.

He said the DA has to make sure the inventories of the onions are not with the farmers.

'The moment these inventories are out of the hands of the farmers and in the cold storages of the traders, then that is the signal to the DA Secretary to watch closely about the prices because when these prices are breached, then he should order the importation of onions,' Yap clarified.

Suansing then asked if once the onions are not in the hands of the onion farmers and are already inside the cold storage, then these onions are considered not under the inventory of the onion farmers.

Yap corrected himself and said that there are situations when onions are harvested and even if they are in the cold storage, the ownership remains with the farmers.

Per Suansing, the monthly consumption of onion in the country is 14,500 metric tons while Yap said it is 14,877 metric tons.

Suansing also asked Yap if he was aware there was a consultation between the Bureau of Plant Industry's Task Force Allium and the onion farmers. 'What was the result, do they still have enough stocks for red onions?' she asked.

Suansing further inquired how many metric tons were still available at that time when the consultation happened.

Yap said he was informed that there are still 30 days' worth of inventory owned by the farmers. He said based on the report submitted to the OIC director of the Bureau of Plant Industry, the red onion stock for Region 3 is 14,830 metric tons which would last for 30.5 days.

But Suansing said based on her copy of a letter from an onion farmer, it was raised during the consultation that there were 55,455 metric tons available.

'Considering that the monthly consumption is 14,550 I would like to correct the sponsor (Rep. Yap) that the inventory would last for three months and not 30 days. Will the department confirm that figure?' she asked.

Suansing said she was able to talk to BPI OIC Director George Culaste and that he confirmed there were still 55,455 metric tons and that there were still 3.8 months inventory of red onions in the country.

But Yap said the important issue at that point in time was that the price set was breached hence the order for importation.

Suansing disagreed saying the factor that will trigger for the importation was not the price because of the available stock of red onions in Nueva Ecija.

Yap maintained that the volume of stock is not the triggering factor for importation but that once the price is breached, it is incumbent upon the agriculture secretary to order importation to protect consumers.

Regarding the issuance of import permits, Yap said out of 1,436 approved import permits, only 77 permits have been used.

He further said that 3,839 metric tons of red onions have arrived as of September 26, 2018 and the estimated volume is 71,800 metric tons.

But for Suansing, the estimated volume of 71,800 metric tons divided by 14,550 metric tons monthly consumption is equivalent to five months of red onion supply.

'Adding five months to the 3.8 months current supply of red onions with onion farmers, we have 8.8 months of supply which means that we will not plant onions anymore because the duration of the 8.8 months will last until June of next year,' she said.

She said the planting season of the onions is September and harvest time is February. 'We still have the imported onions. So what will happen to the onion farmers?' she said.

Suansing urged the DA to suspend the issuance of import permits.

Meanwhile, Rep. Rosanna 'Ria' Vergara (3rd District, Nueva Ecija) asked Yap if the DA is willing to issue a special order to suspend all unused import permits that have already been approved?

Yap said the DA was willing to do that. 'The DA confirms that once the prices get settled at P65, they already started to cancel all those issued permits,' said Yap. | Ma. Victoria Palomar