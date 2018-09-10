Congress of Philippines : House wants NPCC report on inflation

PRESS RELEASES

SOURCE: Press and Public Affairs Bureau

House wants NPCC report on inflation

10 September 2018 01:54:25 PM

The House leadership will ask the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) to submit a report to Congress on what steps it had undertaken to cushion the impact of rising inflation on prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, according to Majority Leader Rolando Andaya, Jr.

Under Section 12 of the Price Act of 1992 (as amended by RA 10623), the NPCC is mandated to 'report at least semi-annually to the President and to the Congress of the Philippines the status and progress of the programs, projects, and measures undertaken by each implementing department, agency or office as well as the comprehensive strategies developed by the Council to stabilize the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.'

The NPCC is chaired by the Secretary of Trade and Industry, and composed of other Cabinet members from Departments of Agriculture, Health, Environment and Natural Resources, Local Government, Transportation and Communications, Justice, and Energy.

Other members of the Council include the Director General of the National Economic and Development Authority and one representative each from the consumers' sector, agricultural producers' sector, trading sector, and manufacturers' sector.

'We want to know from Council members if there is really widespread hoarding and illegal price manipulation taking place. Interesado rin tayong malaman kung sinusunod ba talaga ang Suggested Retail Price sa mga bilihin na ipinatutupad ng mga ahensya. Ano ang ginagawa sa mga violators ng SRP?' Andaya said.

'If hoarding and profiteering is really behind the unreasonable price increases, the Price Coordinating Council may recommend that the Executive Department resort to drastic measures to protect our consumers,' he added.

In Mindanao, for instance, where martial law is still enforced, Section 6 of the Price Act mandates that 'the prices of basic necessities shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control.'

In Luzon and Visayas, Andaya said the Council may invoke Section 7 which states that 'the President, upon the recommendation of the implementing agency or the Price Coordinating Council, may impose a price ceiling on any basic necessity or prime commodity' in cases of 'prevalence or widespread acts of illegal price manipulation' and 'whenever the prevailing price of any basic necessity or prime commodity has risen to unreasonable levels.'

'Malaki ang maitutulong ng report ng NPCC para malaman kung may dapat pa ba kaming gawin sa Kongreso para i-review ang batas at dagdagan ang kapangyarihan ng executive department laban sa mga hoarders at price manipulators,' Andaya said.

'In some places, inflation is higher than the national average. Rice and gas prices have shot through the roof in many provinces where the cost of transporting them is expensive,' the House leader pointed out.

'A national price picture will give us an idea on where enforcement should be tougher, and where stocks should be rushed,' he added.