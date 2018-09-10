Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Congress of Philippines : House wants NPCC report on inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 08:32am CEST
  1. Home
  2. Press Releases

PRESS RELEASES

SOURCE: Press and Public Affairs Bureau

House wants NPCC report on inflation
10 September 2018 01:54:25 PM

The House leadership will ask the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) to submit a report to Congress on what steps it had undertaken to cushion the impact of rising inflation on prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, according to Majority Leader Rolando Andaya, Jr.

Under Section 12 of the Price Act of 1992 (as amended by RA 10623), the NPCC is mandated to 'report at least semi-annually to the President and to the Congress of the Philippines the status and progress of the programs, projects, and measures undertaken by each implementing department, agency or office as well as the comprehensive strategies developed by the Council to stabilize the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.'

The NPCC is chaired by the Secretary of Trade and Industry, and composed of other Cabinet members from Departments of Agriculture, Health, Environment and Natural Resources, Local Government, Transportation and Communications, Justice, and Energy.

Other members of the Council include the Director General of the National Economic and Development Authority and one representative each from the consumers' sector, agricultural producers' sector, trading sector, and manufacturers' sector.

'We want to know from Council members if there is really widespread hoarding and illegal price manipulation taking place. Interesado rin tayong malaman kung sinusunod ba talaga ang Suggested Retail Price sa mga bilihin na ipinatutupad ng mga ahensya. Ano ang ginagawa sa mga violators ng SRP?' Andaya said.

'If hoarding and profiteering is really behind the unreasonable price increases, the Price Coordinating Council may recommend that the Executive Department resort to drastic measures to protect our consumers,' he added.

In Mindanao, for instance, where martial law is still enforced, Section 6 of the Price Act mandates that 'the prices of basic necessities shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control.'

In Luzon and Visayas, Andaya said the Council may invoke Section 7 which states that 'the President, upon the recommendation of the implementing agency or the Price Coordinating Council, may impose a price ceiling on any basic necessity or prime commodity' in cases of 'prevalence or widespread acts of illegal price manipulation' and 'whenever the prevailing price of any basic necessity or prime commodity has risen to unreasonable levels.'

'Malaki ang maitutulong ng report ng NPCC para malaman kung may dapat pa ba kaming gawin sa Kongreso para i-review ang batas at dagdagan ang kapangyarihan ng executive department laban sa mga hoarders at price manipulators,' Andaya said.

'In some places, inflation is higher than the national average. Rice and gas prices have shot through the roof in many provinces where the cost of transporting them is expensive,' the House leader pointed out.

'A national price picture will give us an idea on where enforcement should be tougher, and where stocks should be rushed,' he added.

Disclaimer

Congress of the Philippines published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51aOil rises as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions on Iran loom
RE
08:49aMobius looks to raise at least 200 million pounds in trust listing
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aTV Dinners Back With Pizza-azz -- WSJ
DJ
08:39aFROM QE TO QT : Five questions for the ECB
RE
08:36aFunding Circle looks to raise 300 million pounds in London listing
RE
08:32aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : House wants NPCC report on inflation
PU
08:25aAlibaba's Jack Ma to step down in one year, hand baton to CEO Zhang
RE
08:23aAlibaba's Jack Ma to step down in one year, hand baton to CEO Zhang
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
2COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Names Jerome Lambert As New CEO; S..
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : says parts plant preparing to resume output after Hokkaido quake
4Oil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
5NASDAQ : NASDAQ : SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.