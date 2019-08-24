Congress of Philippines : Meager budget may enable DHSUD to build only 12,000 housing units in 2020

PRESS RELEASES

Meager budget may enable DHSUD to build only 12,000 housing units in 2020

24 August 2019 06:20:25 PM

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations chaired by Rep. Isidro Ungab (3rd District, Davao City) on Friday tackled the meager budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) amounting to P6.297 billion which would allow the agency to build only 12,161 housing units next year instead of its original target of 101,000 housing units.

In a hearing presided by Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Paul Ruiz Daza (1st District, Northern Samar), DHSUD Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario said the DHSUD requested for a budget of P48.8 billion for 2020, but it was only given 12.8 percent or P6.29 billion by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Del Rosario said based on the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022, their target should be 131,000 housing units per year hence, there is a disconnect between the PDP and the budget being given to the housing sector.

He said their target was to produce 101,000 housing units in 2020, but this will be drastically cut to 12,161 housing units since their DBM-approved budget was only P6.29 billion.

'Definitely with that budget, we could not reach our target. This is the sad state of the housing sector with the budget being given by the DBM,' Del Rosario said.

Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (2nd District, Marikina City) said given the meager budget of the DHSUD, it would seem that the biggest losers are the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC).

Quimbo said the NHA asked for a P33.5 billion budget, but was given only P3.2 billion while the SHFC asked for a 10.12 billion budget, but was given only P1.3 billion. 'This is really a big one, I've never seen cuts as big as these,' Quimbo said.

Quimbo said the SHFC's utilization rate is a negative because actually the agency is using its own funds.

NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalada said the reason given by the DBM for their lower budget is the absorptive capacity of the NHA.

Committee on Housing and Urban Development Chairman Rep. Strike Revilla (2nd District, Cavite) thanked the authors of Republic Act 11201 which created the DHSUD.

'Pinapaabot po namin ang aming taos pusong pasasalamat sa ating mahal na Pangulo sa pagpapahalaga sa pagbibigay sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. In the President's Budget Message, he instructed his economic managers to prioritize the operationalization of the Department with its first proposed budget. The department will strengthen policy making and regulation, ensure housing agencies will have enough in their war chest to address shelter issues, and maximize resources to make communities safer, and more secure,' Revilla said.

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Party-list, GABRIELA) said the Commission on Audit (COA) is saying that there is a delay in the implementation of housing projects for typhoon Yolanda victims because out of the 203,000 targeted housing units, 58 percent or 117,167 housing units were completed for a period of five years..

Escalada explained that the reckoning date of COA was 2013 when typhoon Yolanda hit Tacloban City and other parts of the country, when the reckoning date should be upon the release of funds by the DBM.

'The P59 billion (budget) was not released to the NHA in 2013. The NHA got the rest of the remaining funds of P5.4 billion only this year,' Escada said. He stressed the delay in the implementation of the Yolanda housing projects is not caused by the NHA and that construction periods are fixed in the contracts.

Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (Party-list, Bayan Muna) asked about the impact on key shelter agencies and their employees of the reorganization that happened with the creation of the DHSUD.

Del Rosario said the DBM and the CSC have yet to approve the organizational structure and staffing pattern of the department. He said the department will have about 1,500 employees.

Rep. Francisco Benitez (3rd District, Negros Occidental) said it is disturbing to know that the housing agency's budget proposal suffered a huge cut. He said that population and development must go hand in hand, in fact families and household serve as the lynchpin between population and development.

Deputy Minority Leader Bayani Fernando queried asked the housing agencies about the status of the planned relocation of 250,000 informal settler families in Metro Manila. Fernando also asked about the status of funding for in-city relocation which is a more expensive option.

Rep.Yasser Alonto Balindong (2nd District, Lanao del Sur) asked about the proposed budget for the Marawi rehabilitation in 2020.'When can we say that the Maranao homeland is fully restored?,' Balindong said.

Other lawmakers present in the hearing include Deputy Speakers Luis Raymund 'LRay' VIllafuerte and Dan Fernandez, Senior Deputy Majority Leader Crispin Remulla, Reps. Gavini Pancho (2nd District, Bulacan), Elenita Milagros Ermita-Buhain (1st District, Batangas), Edcel Lagman (1st District, Albay), Roman Romulo (Lone District, Pasig ), Amihilda Sangcopan (Party-list, AMIN), Teodorico Haresco Jr. (2nd District, Aklan), Noella Rose Bainto- Aguinaldo (Party-list, BAHAY), Sara Jane Elago (Party-list, KABATAAN), Diego Ty (1st District, Misamis Oriental), Pablo Ortega (1st District, La Union), John Reynald Tiangco (Lone District, Navotas) and Manuel Jose Dalipe (2nd District, Zamboanga City).