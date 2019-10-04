Congress of Philippines : Philippine Bamboo Month declaration approved

Log in


10/04/2019 | 11:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASES

SOURCE: Press and Public Affairs Bureau

Philippine Bamboo Month declaration approved
05 October 2019 11:10:27 AM

The House Committee on Agriculture and Food chaired by Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga (1st District, Quezon), in a hearing last Tuesday, adopted House Resolution No. 197, which seeks to proclaim the month of September as 'Philippine Bamboo Month' to promote the importance of bamboo in the daily lives of Filipinos. The resolution, authored by Deputy Speaker and Ilocos Sur Rep. Deogracias Victor 'DV' Savellano also seeks to mandate all government agencies, including Local Government Units (LGUs), to celebrate 'Philippine Bamboo Month' by planting bamboo in suitable areas within their jurisdiction.

Savellano said 10 years ago, countries around the world celebrated the First World Bamboo Day in Bangkok, Thailand and dedicated the day to honor the bamboo. He added that bamboo is the ubiquitous construction material of the country, particularly in the rural areas, and millions of Filipino farmers and fisherfolks depend on it for their livelihood.

The resolution further states that Filipinos cannot go about their daily chores without using one or two utensils made of bamboo. Moreover, bamboo shoots are providing nutritious food not only in the rural areas but also as ingredient in recipes in expensive and leading restaurants in the country, it states.

He mentioned that the world-famous Bamboo Organ can be found only in the Philippines. High quality designer furniture and handicrafts from the country are also made of bamboo and is becoming a medium for carving.

Bamboo is also effective in controlling soil erosion and in land restoration, sequestering carbon and absorbing heavy metals in mined-out areas. 'The resiliency of bamboo against various environmental disasters represent the resilient spirit of the Filipino against similar vicissitudes in life,' the resolution states.

Disclaimer

Congress of the Philippines published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 03:21:07 UTC
