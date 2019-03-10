Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Congress of Philippines : Velasco says proposal to hike CME blend is 'anti-consumer'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 04:20am EDT
  1. Home
  2. Press Releases

PRESS RELEASES

SOURCE: Press and Public Affairs Bureau

Velasco says proposal to hike CME blend is 'anti-consumer'
10 March 2019 03:52:44 PM

Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is opposing a proposal put forward by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to increase to 5 percent from the current 2 percent the coconut methyl ester (CME) blend, calling the move 'anti-consumer' because of its adverse impact on pump prices.

'As it is, consumers are already faced with the burden of high fuel prices,' said Velasco, who-cochairs the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Biofuels. 'Raising the biofuels blend will only aggravate this, as the upward adjustment in the CME blend is projected to increase the pump prices in diesel by at least P2.25 per liter.'

At the present 2 percent blend, the lawmaker explained, the impact of CME on diesel is already at P1.50 per liter.

'We must keep in mind that a huge chunk of diesel consumers is from the public transport sector, and any increase in diesel prices will lead to higher transportation cost,' Velasco added.

At the same time, Velasco expressed concern over the DA proposal's impact on food security, saying that the increase in CME blend might affect the prices of other agricultural commodities if agricultural lands devoted to food crops are utilized for biofuels production.

'Food security remains our primary priority. By no means this proposal should compromise food supply. No Filipino should go hungry,' he stressed.

Velasco also put to task the agriculture department to give an assessment of the real benefits of biofuels on farmers, as well as its plan to assist farmers in developing alternative markets for the local copra industry in other areas such as health, cosmetics and animal feeds.

He also urged the Department of Labor and Employment to implement the Social Amelioration and Welfare Program for Workers in the Biofuels Production or SAWP. 'Under the law, SAWP should aid our copra farmers in exploring other livelihood opportunities,' Velasco added.

SOURCE: Office of Rep. Lord Allan Jay Q. Velasco

Disclaimer

Congress of the Philippines published this content on 10 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 08:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan meets Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
04:20aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : Velasco says proposal to hike CME blend is 'anti-consumer'
PU
04:08aU.S., China Near Currency Deal; Beijing Vows Not to Devalue Yuan to Help Exports
DJ
03:39aChina central bank pledges more policy support as bank lending slides
RE
01:45a'Zombie' enterprises hampering China's economic transformation - Chinalco
RE
03/09China banking regulators tell banks to boost support for rural economies
RE
03/09MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : More Cambodians travel for leisure
PU
03/09VICTORIA POLICE : Man on the rum after Brunswick East theft
PU
03/09China outstanding total social financing up 10.1 percent year-on-year at end of February
RE
03/09China Feb new bank loans fall but policy support still on track
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIPRO : WIPRO : World Cargo Symposium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : HYUNDAI MOTOR : in talks with investors to develop headquarters project
3SIMBISA BRANDS LTD : SIMBISA BRANDS : Zimbabwe's Simbisa Brands ready to expand with Nando's and Ocean Basket
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Alfardan Automobiles introduces B..
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Northern Ireland firms warn of economic, social risks from no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.