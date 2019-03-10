Congress of Philippines : Velasco says proposal to hike CME blend is 'anti-consumer'

PRESS RELEASES

Velasco says proposal to hike CME blend is 'anti-consumer'

10 March 2019

Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is opposing a proposal put forward by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to increase to 5 percent from the current 2 percent the coconut methyl ester (CME) blend, calling the move 'anti-consumer' because of its adverse impact on pump prices.

'As it is, consumers are already faced with the burden of high fuel prices,' said Velasco, who-cochairs the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Biofuels. 'Raising the biofuels blend will only aggravate this, as the upward adjustment in the CME blend is projected to increase the pump prices in diesel by at least P2.25 per liter.'

At the present 2 percent blend, the lawmaker explained, the impact of CME on diesel is already at P1.50 per liter.

'We must keep in mind that a huge chunk of diesel consumers is from the public transport sector, and any increase in diesel prices will lead to higher transportation cost,' Velasco added.

At the same time, Velasco expressed concern over the DA proposal's impact on food security, saying that the increase in CME blend might affect the prices of other agricultural commodities if agricultural lands devoted to food crops are utilized for biofuels production.

'Food security remains our primary priority. By no means this proposal should compromise food supply. No Filipino should go hungry,' he stressed.

Velasco also put to task the agriculture department to give an assessment of the real benefits of biofuels on farmers, as well as its plan to assist farmers in developing alternative markets for the local copra industry in other areas such as health, cosmetics and animal feeds.

He also urged the Department of Labor and Employment to implement the Social Amelioration and Welfare Program for Workers in the Biofuels Production or SAWP. 'Under the law, SAWP should aid our copra farmers in exploring other livelihood opportunities,' Velasco added.

SOURCE: Office of Rep. Lord Allan Jay Q. Velasco