Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation : Appoints Gregory Kehoe as General Counsel

07/22/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation (www.themedalofhonor.com) has appointed Gregory Kehoe, from the GreenbergTraurig firm, to its Board of Directors as General Counsel.

Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Congressional Medal of Honor...)

"Greg brings great expertise to our Board and we're proud to have him as part of the Foundation team," said Louis Chênevert, Foundation chairman.

Kehoe has more than 30 years of national and international trial experience. He worked for the U.S. Department of Justice as a prosecutor for more than 20 years with postings in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America. Kehoe also led the team of lawyers and investigators which advised the Iraqi Special Tribunal, an ad hoc court formed to prosecute Saddam Hussein and members of his former regime.

"I am honored and thrilled to join the Board of Directors for the Foundation," said Kehoe. "I look forward to working with my fellow-Directors to help the Foundation staff preserve the legacy of the Medal of Honor, its values and the legacy of the Recipients who wear the Medal."

"Greg will provide our Foundation with the trusted counsel needed to ensure we're good stewards of the resources we receive to accomplish our mission," said Karl Horst, Foundation president & CEO. "Greg has a great passion for those who have served in our Armed Forces and I know he'll bring that passion to his service on our Board."

To learn more about the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation visit www.themedalofhonor.com.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society:

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by the Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients, to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal, to promote patriotism and love of country, and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 71 living Recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation:

The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation was founded in 1999 by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to perpetuate the legacy of the Medal. Through character development, scholarship and citizen recognition programs based on the values embodied in the Medal — courage, sacrifice, selfless service and patriotism — the Foundation teaches all citizens that they can make a difference in the lives of others. The Foundation also supports the important work of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with Tax ID #25-1828488, the Foundation carries a rating of 4/4 stars for fiscal management, accountability and transparency from Charity Navigator, America's premiere nonprofit evaluator.

Contact: Karl Horst, 910-723-1425

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congressional-medal-of-honor-foundation-appoints-gregory-kehoe-as-general-counsel-300888805.html

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
