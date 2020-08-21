Congressional panel urges Fed and Treasury to take more risk with Main Street program

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A congressional panel
overseeing the implementation of some coronavirus aid programs
urged the Federal Reserve and Treasury to take more risk with
taxpayer dollars and increase outreach efforts to deliver more
aid to small and medium-sized businesses struggling because of
the pandemic.
The bulk of the panel's recommendations centered around the
$600 billion Main Street Lending Program, which has seen modest
use since launching in July, more than three months after it was
announced.
Some 522 lenders had registered with the program as of Aug.
10, though only 160 publicized they were accepting Main Street
loan applications from new customers. The Fed had purchased $472
million in Main Street loans as of Wednesday, more than double
the amount from a week earlier.
Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren, whose regional bank
runs the program, said during a hearing with the congressional
panel earlier this month that he expects more banks and
businesses will sign up if the economy worsens.
The congressional oversight panel suggested the Fed consider
using more of its regional banks, not just the Boston Fed, to
improve operation of the program and experiment with potential
changes.
The panel also encouraged the Fed to look at other ways to
make money available to a broader set of companies, for example
through “asset-backed lending and second-lien lending” against
hotels or other commercial real estate. That could potentially
make the Fed a mortgagee to real estate investment trusts,
private equity firms and other property investors.
The oversight committee plans to hold a panel in the coming
weeks about the Municipal Liquidity Facility, which supports
state and local governments. New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority (MTA) became the second issuer to tap
the Fed's municipal lending program this week when it sold
$450.7 million of debt to the facility, which is administered by
the New York Fed.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider;
Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)