Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Congressman Colin Allred Joins FHLB Dallas and Veritex Bank for Habitat Home Build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Banks Join Congressman and Local Nonprofit in Support of Community Cause

U.S. Congressman Colin Allred, D-TX, joined the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Veritex Bank Wednesday for a home tour and build with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland (Garland Habitat).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005457/en/

Congressman Colin Allred joined FHLB Dallas and Veritex Bank reps for a Habitat build and tour Wednesday. From L-R: Dana Cooper, Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer at Veritex Bank; Jamie Miller, Market President-Garland at Veritex Bank; Congressman Colin Allred, D-TX; Mike Rigby, Vice Chairman of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) Board of Directors; Rich Buquet, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland; Cheryl Alston, FHLB Dallas Board of Directors; Greg Hettrick, First Vice President and Director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas; Bruce Hatton, Vice President and Affordable Housing Program Manager at FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Congressman Colin Allred joined FHLB Dallas and Veritex Bank reps for a Habitat build and tour Wednesday. From L-R: Dana Cooper, Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer at Veritex Bank; Jamie Miller, Market President-Garland at Veritex Bank; Congressman Colin Allred, D-TX; Mike Rigby, Vice Chairman of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) Board of Directors; Rich Buquet, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland; Cheryl Alston, FHLB Dallas Board of Directors; Greg Hettrick, First Vice President and Director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas; Bruce Hatton, Vice President and Affordable Housing Program Manager at FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Garland, Texas-based nonprofit, which is an affiliate to the larger homebuilding nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity, supports affordable homeownership through educational and volunteer resources for low-income families.

“I am always so proud of this community for its ability to come together, and especially help veterans who need affordable housing,” said Congressman Allred. “As a member of the House Veterans Committee, I am dedicated to helping veterans get the support they need from our community and from our government. I commend the organizations involved and all the hardworking folks who helped make this possible.”

Veritex Bank, a long-time partner of FHLB Dallas in affordable housing initiatives, has donated three historical residential properties to Garland Habitat in the past year to rehabilitate and support the nonprofit’s mission. FHLB Dallas’ partnership history with Veritex Bank spans about a decade, during which the banks contributed to various housing projects including a $14,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant in 2010 and $3,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds in 2013.

FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions, such as Veritex Bank. AHP grants fund a variety of projects, including home rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and special-needs residents; down payment and closing cost assistance for qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income, multifamily rental communities and single-family homes.

The PGP is also offered through FHLB Dallas member institutions that contribute $500 up to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 in grant money.

In 2019, FHLB Dallas has awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 25 member institutions to assist 27 CBOs. Combined with contributions from FHLB Dallas members, a total of $442,500 has been awarded to the organizations.

“When two institutions share a common goal of giving back, it impacts the community immensely,” said Rich Buquet, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland. “We appreciate the support of Congressman Allred and the continued partnership with Veritex and FHLB Dallas. These relationships are a critical component to carrying out our mission.”

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment, said FHLB Dallas’ partnerships with members create a lasting impact on the communities.

“Teaming up with members like Veritex Bank helps our grant dollars reach more communities and target the most critical housing needs in those communities,” said Mr. Hettrick.

Other FHLB Dallas representatives in attendance included FHLB Dallas Board of Directors, Mike Rigby and Cheryl Alston.

In 2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $14 million in AHP grants to 29 projects that will result in 1,853 new or renovated housing units. Of that, $2.3 million was awarded to Texas projects, and will result in 556 new or rehabilitated housing units.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $74.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately 820 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pSERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:15pBUNGE LIMITED : Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares
PR
04:15pMEDIXALL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
04:15pEMCORE Corporation to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019
GL
04:15pPlanetArt Acquires Personal Creations from FTD Companies, Adding New Gifts Dimension to Its Personalized Products Platform
BU
04:15pEAGLE POINT INCOME COMPANY INC. : Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering
BU
04:14pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pSEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:14pMOBILEIRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:14pL BRANDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
5MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group