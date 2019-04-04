Congressman Collins Honored as Innovator in Biotechnology

Congressman Doug Collins was recognized today by the Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) for his leadership as an Innovator in
Biotechnology. Congressman Collins received the award in conjunction
with today’s BIO Legislative Day Fly-In.
BIO’s Innovator in Biotechnology award recognizes Members of Congress
who have been collaborative partners, advocates, and champions of the
biotechnology and life sciences industries.
“The life sciences industry in Georgia provides jobs for over 32,000
people. Congressman Collins has been an invaluable advocate for the
biotechnology community – both in Georgia’s 9th District and the nation
at large,” said Maria Thacker Goethe, President & CEO, Georgia Bio. “On
behalf of the Georgia life science industry, we thank him for
outstanding leadership and dedication to supporting the innovative
capacity and job-creating potential of American life science companies.”
“Congressman Collins has been a stalwart advocate for sound public
policies that advance the jobs creating potential of America’s
biotechnology industry as we address the most pressing medical,
agricultural, industrial and environmental challenges facing our nation
and the world,” said BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “His
commitment to support the needs of America’s innovative life science
companies allows them to focus on what matters – delivering life-saving
and life-enhancing products.”
More than 200 biotechnology industry representatives from over 40
states, representing hundreds of thousands of American workers, will
participate in hundreds of meetings with Members of the House and Senate
during the BIO Legislative Day Fly-In. Participants will discuss issues
critical to the biotechnology industry, including drug development,
discovery and delivery reforms, targeting abuses of the U.S. patent
system while protecting innovation, providing adequate reimbursement for
vital therapies under Medicare, FDA funding, trade, tax policy, Farm
Bill Implementation, protecting the Renewable Fuel Standard and capital
formation issues relevant to biotechnology companies.
Photos of the award presentation are
available upon request.
Georgia Bio is the state’s trade association committed to driving
growth in Georgia’s biosciences industry and its many sectors, including
agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable
chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and
technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and
research products, testing and research services, and clinical research.
Georgia Bio members include bioscience companies, academic and research
institutions, bioscience service providers, digital health companies,
and related organizations. For more information, visit www.gabio.org
or follow us on Twitter
@Georgia_Bio.
