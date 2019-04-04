Congressman Collins Honored as Innovator in Biotechnology

Congressman Doug Collins was recognized today by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for his leadership as an Innovator in Biotechnology. Congressman Collins received the award in conjunction with today’s BIO Legislative Day Fly-In.

BIO’s Innovator in Biotechnology award recognizes Members of Congress who have been collaborative partners, advocates, and champions of the biotechnology and life sciences industries.

“The life sciences industry in Georgia provides jobs for over 32,000 people. Congressman Collins has been an invaluable advocate for the biotechnology community – both in Georgia’s 9th District and the nation at large,” said Maria Thacker Goethe, President & CEO, Georgia Bio. “On behalf of the Georgia life science industry, we thank him for outstanding leadership and dedication to supporting the innovative capacity and job-creating potential of American life science companies.”

“Congressman Collins has been a stalwart advocate for sound public policies that advance the jobs creating potential of America’s biotechnology industry as we address the most pressing medical, agricultural, industrial and environmental challenges facing our nation and the world,” said BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “His commitment to support the needs of America’s innovative life science companies allows them to focus on what matters – delivering life-saving and life-enhancing products.”

More than 200 biotechnology industry representatives from over 40 states, representing hundreds of thousands of American workers, will participate in hundreds of meetings with Members of the House and Senate during the BIO Legislative Day Fly-In. Participants will discuss issues critical to the biotechnology industry, including drug development, discovery and delivery reforms, targeting abuses of the U.S. patent system while protecting innovation, providing adequate reimbursement for vital therapies under Medicare, FDA funding, trade, tax policy, Farm Bill Implementation, protecting the Renewable Fuel Standard and capital formation issues relevant to biotechnology companies.

Photos of the award presentation are available upon request.

Georgia Bio is the state’s trade association committed to driving growth in Georgia’s biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and research products, testing and research services, and clinical research. Georgia Bio members include bioscience companies, academic and research institutions, bioscience service providers, digital health companies, and related organizations. For more information, visit www.gabio.org or follow us on Twitter @Georgia_Bio.

